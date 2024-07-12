July 13 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(2) CORRUPT makes his debut for a strong trainer-jockey combination and can win on debut.

(1) CHILI BOMB was beaten a long way last time but it was behind some decent sprinters and he can break the duck.

(10) GIMME A GREEN CARD makes her debut and can prove too speedy for her male rivals.

(5) PIONEER SQUARE is a Querari colt who makes his debut and deserves the utmost respect.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) ALMOND SEA is extremely quick and looked the likely winner before being gathered in late last time. If allowed to use her speed, she will be very hard to catch.

(3) MASTER CASPER is improving and seems the choice ride from jockey Gavin Lerena, so he will be a threat late.

(1) CYMRIC disappointed last time but has the ability and will be doing his best work late.

(7) WATCHMAN ran second on debut. Not without a chance in this small field.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) KIA KAHA was not disgraced on debut and should make good improvement from that experience.

(10) TAKE YOUR PLACE made late progress last time and could be improving.

(8) HEY HEY JULIA showed improvement last time and is not out of it.

(4) AUTUMN VAR drops in distance and could be a lively danger.

Race 4 (1,000m)

A very competitive race.

(12) TIGER STORM was not disgraced on debut and should have improvement in him. Trainer Mike Azzie brings his sprinters back fresh from a break and both (1) LETS PLAY POKER and (9) KING HARRY could be good enough to score.

(2) TYSON THE BRAVE returns from a break but has run some fair races. Should be included in all combinations.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) CHESTNUT BOMBER won full of running last time and could follow up tackling tougher rivals this time.

(8) AMERICAN BISCUIT ran well last time and deserves respect for that performance.

(1) ATARIME may not have liked the soft track last time and could bounce back to score.

(2) OFFICER IN COMMAND had a slipped saddle last week, so that run can be safely ignored.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Juvenile filly (7) ACROSS THE POND ran behind a decent rival last time and has scope for improvement, so could pop up.

(3) ZENOBIA’S GOLD should fight out the finish once again.

(2) QUIET REBELLION ran well last time and deserves respect from a good draw.

(5) SNEAK PREVIEW did not show her best last time but is capable of contesting the finish. Decent each-way claims.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(1) CHYAVANA was a bit unlucky last time when returning from a break. He has Lerena up this time around and could prove the right one.

(3) RICHARD THE FIRST is consistent and is in with a winning chance.

(7) MOUNT PILATUS and (9) RAINBOW REWARD are consistent and would not be surprise winners.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) LONGSWORD does not always show his best but, if he does, he should go very close to beating these rivals.

(11) CITYSCAPE and (12) BREGARDT are capable of playing a part at the finish.

(5) BOB is consistent and can get involved with the finish once again.

Race 9 (1,160m)

(9) RISKY BUSINESS ran well last week and could win a race like this.

(10) DELLA’S SWORD and (11) SAMTHEWISEMAN are two others capable of winning.

(6) KITTYBOYS GIRL is consistent and deserves respect.

(7) SAMOA runs well for Lerena and could earn some money. Include in the exotics.

(4) VAVA VEGAS is in good form and should fight out the finish again.