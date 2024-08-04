NTUC commits $2.5m in grants to support youth education, welfare

A section of the NTUC x NDP Bay Celebrations on Aug 3 at The Promontory @Marina Bay, which was attended by about 7,500 people.

The youth in Singapore will receive a boost in educational support, with financial assistance and leadership development opportunities to help them excel in their studies and prepare for future careers.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has committed $2.5 million in grants to support them in their education and welfare.

The series of education grants includes the NTUC Starter Awards, a new initiative that provides bond-free scholarships and leadership development programmes for students in institutes of higher learning (IHLs).

For 2024, NTUC will be working with the Singapore Institute of Technology, Temasek Polytechnic and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE). Each Starter Awards scholarship offers up to $16,000 for university students, $9,000 for polytechnic students and $6,000 for ITE students.

Award recipients will undergo a one-year leadership development journey that will build their leadership skills through workshops and Young NTUC’s career programmes to better prepare them for the workforce.

They will be driving community immersion projects to benefit vulnerable workers and their families, participate in a four-month structured mentorship programme with industry mentors and enjoy networking opportunities.

They will also get the opportunity to travel abroad to gain insights into business and industry trends.

Application will open from Sept 2 to 30, and applicants can find out more from their IHLs or visit http://bit.ly/ntucstarterawards24.

The union organisation will also offer the NTUC Care Fund (Education Awards) to motivate lower-income union members’ school-going children to excel in their studies. Application for students enrolled in eligible IHLs for the 2023 academic year began on July 24 and ends on Aug 27.

For students across the primary, secondary, junior college and special education levels and at Millennia Institute that enrolled in 2023, application for the fund will open later in August.

There is also the NTUC Care Fund (Youth Enable) that provides support and assurance to youth in times of adversity.

The hardship can be brought on by loss of income, such as if their parents who are NTUC members have serious chronic medical conditions, suffer total or partial permanent disability, or die.

The fund provides an annual stipend to affected youth in their full-time studies until they complete their first tertiary certificate, or for up to four years.

The series of grants was announced on the sidelines of the NTUC x NDP Bay Celebrations on Aug 3 at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, which was attended by about 7,500 people.

Ms Natasha Choy, executive secretary of Young NTUC and co-chairperson of the NTUC Bay Celebrations organising committee, said: “Youth are the future of our workforce. Through the NTUC Starter Awards, we hope to empower them to pursue their aspirations and enable them to reach their fullest potential.”

The organisation also launched its NTUC Care-It-Forward (CIF) campaign on Aug 3 to raise awareness of its initiatives to help workers.

For a start, the attendees at the event collectively showed their support for the launch of the latest Starter Awards grant by scoring 75,000 points at the NTUC CIF basketball challenge, which represents the $750,000 sum for the awards.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said he is grateful for the encouraging public support for its CIF campaign.

“Your support reaffirms the importance of NTUC’s programmes in supporting our youth and young school-going children in their education and welfare.

“That is why today, NTUC has committed $2.5 million in grants and funds for our youth to support them in their education journey, especially when their families are hard-pressed,” he said.

Mr Ng added: “Hopefully, we eventually help them achieve their career aspirations. NTUC cares for our youth, which is why we will be alongside them in times of need, because #EveryYouthMatters!”

The $2.5 million grants and funds, as well as the CIF movement, are part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to engage and support Singaporean youth in their work-life aspirations.