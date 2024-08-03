Aug 4 SA (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) MY BOY LOLIPOP was much improved in blinkers last run. The one to beat.

(8) MAPHAKA made a smart debut over course and distance at lengthy odds. He is sure to come on with the experience.

(12) SOVEREIGN COMMAND improved nicely second time out with a tongue tie. That was on the Poly but he made his debut on this course.

(1) CATAVAR has shown some ability. Each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(9) IZIBULO has a wide draw to contend with but has run two smart races over ground and rates as the one to beat.

(4) GRAND OCCASION finished a length behind Izibulo when last they met but has the better draw.

(10) SAFARI LODGE has drawn the widest gate and both of her runs have been in yielding going. She should be competitive.

(5) LONG STREET has improved in blinkers.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) SUN IN MY POCKET was a well beaten third last run when taking on males and that form has worked out nicely.

(4) HURRICANE CAT was a beaten favourite last run but battled a little in the soft ground.

It is one each between Hurricane Cat and (6) EDGE OF TOMORROW. But the going could be the deciding factor in the former’s favour.

(1) OH YOKO does seem better than her form would suggest.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) NIGHT ROCKER was a beaten favourite at his second start but was still green and got going late. The extra furlong should be to his liking.

(1) GOOD LIVING also goes over this trip for the first time but has been improving.

(2) TIBBOTT BOURKE has ability and is proven over the trip.

(10) TERIYAKI has been knocking on the door.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) MC DAZZLER has let the side down when starting a short-priced favourite at his last two. First-time blinkers could bring out the best.

(4) ALWAYS SHINING was running on behind the promising Henry Harvey last time in his first try on turf. He has done well over the trip.

(3) SUPER CASANOVA is showing signs of coming to hand.

(6) GREENLIGHT EXPRESS was much improved last run.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) MILLION VOICES returns from a break, when she has been given time to mature. She should go close.

(5) DISCERNING was staying on behind the promising Dark Winter last time. Respect.

(4) MAMAS BABY has shown recent improvement and was not far off over course and distance last time.

Seven-year-old (10) HEREINAFTER is hunting for her fourth straight win.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) MASCHERINA got an eight-point penalty for her last win with the second-placed (8) CRAZY BLUES staying on her mark and now 1.5kg better off in the handicap.

(12) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE stays the trip well.

(7) CAPE LIGHTS won a Pinnacle Stakes under bottom weight last time but had steady form in strong Highveld company before that. She has a handy galloping weight.

(5) ELEMBEE seldom runs a bad race and has run well on this course.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) NOBLE STORM likes this course. She steps up in trip but has a good draw and is down in class.

(1) GORGEOUS GIRL has not been out of the first two since racing in cheek pieces. She was a narrow winner on this course last time.

(4) PILOT FLAME did not have any luck from a wide draw last run on the Poly. Each-way claims.

(10) DAWN SURPRISE has a wide draw but the extra furlong should suit.