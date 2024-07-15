July 16 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

A tough race to start the card.

(3) SWEET AND TRUE put up two decent performances to start her career. So it was a disappointment when she flopped on this surface last time. That winner has won again, so the form line is solid and she could bounce back to score.

Stable companion (2) POMO’S BIG SPENDER ran well on debut and should have more to offer.

(1) NIKES RAY OF LIGHT is improving and should fight out the finish.

(4) CAPE FLOWER is consistent and is not out of it.

Race 2 (1,200m)

A very weak race.

(1) CONSIGLIERE did not show his best but could steal a race like this if given a soft lead.

(2) HAT HOT HAT likes the Polytrack and should fight out the finish once again.

(3) CONNECTION is unreliable but is not out of it over this track and trip.

(4) HOUSE OF SUSSEX makes his local debut but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(10) LA PEQUENITA is getting closer to a first win and can go one better this time.

(6) PORTCULLIS is improving and was runner-up last time out when trying this surface. He will not go down easily.

(1) TAKE A MULLIGAN was an unlucky loser last month but flopped last time on this surface.

(2) GOLD GUNNER was not disgraced last time and could improve with blinkers fitted.

Race 4, (1,600m)

A competitive race.

Filly (4) CATCH YOUR BREATH has a decent finishing turn on her and could succeed with luck in running.

(6) REACH FORTHE STARS looked an unlucky loser last time but this does not look an easy ride.

(7) SLAINTE MHATH flopped last time but is better on this surface, (8) GODFATHER, (9) HEAD GARDENER and (10) ADIOS AMIGOS are all capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Another very competitive race.

(4) SUN SPECTACULAR ran well last time and has scope for further improvement.

(3) GLOBAL RUSH is holding form and is clearly not out of it.

(2) FOR ALL WE KNOW was a bitter disappointment last time after some nice wins.

(1) OPERA SWING was not disgraced in a better race than this last time but does give chunks of weight away.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) GOCEKWITHLOVE found good betting support when winning on debut. It was an impressive performance trying the Polytrack and she may have more wins in the tank. This is a much tougher task but she could be up to it.

(4) MISS GREENLIGHT has been good without winning of late and deserves the utmost respect in this line-up.

(1) GOLDEN PACIFIC has been good all year and can contest the finish again.

(10) RED SASH is consistent and can earn some more money.

Race 7 (1,300m)

An interesting race.

Jockey Richard Fourie has a good record on a number of these runners and his choice of (6) THE MAURITIAN could be followed, but he might have it all to do at the weights with (1) PRINCE OF FIRE.

The Gimmethegreenlight gelding has been disappointing on the turf lately but did better on this surface earlier this season and can bounce back and score.

(2) FAIRY KNIGHT found the Derby distance a step too far but might also not be at his very best over this particular course and distance. Deserves another chance.

(3) INHERIT THE RAIN loves the Polytrack and will be doing is best work late.

Race 8 (1,900m)

A very open last race.

(9) PUERTO PLATA disappointed twice in a row but has done well on this surface and can win a race like this.

(4) DOWNING SEVEN is unreliable but has a winning chance on this track and trip.

(7) HEKNOWS and (11) KANIMAMBO are all in good shape and can earn some money.