July 2 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

An interesting race as a couple of disappointing fillies from the Western Cape have made the trip.

(6) TICKING BOMB is probably the best of them and could score trying this surface.

One would have thought (3) ELLORIX would be out the maiden ranks by now. She has an obvious winning chance.

(2) LADY LUCK only tired late on a soft track last time and could do a lot better.

(5) STATESMAN has been unreliable but could get involved with the finish.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) LA PEQUENITA was not disgraced on local debut when third on this track. Looks ready.

(7) SUNDROP ran well last week in open company. Respect.

(5) SEASIDE TRIP is holding form and is clearly not out of it.

(4) VINTAGE CRYSTAL showed improvement on local debut and has no issues with this surface.

Race 3 (1,600m)

There was not much between (1) KING OF QUEEN and (2) SPECMAGIC last time and there should not be much between them again.

(4) MAGIC PRINCE makes his local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(3) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE needed his local debut but should do a lot better on this surface.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(6) THE INKOSANA was a well-backed winner last week and the manner in which he won suggested he may well follow up.

(4) HEAD GARDENER is not reliable but likes the Polytrack and can contest the finish again.

(8) SOFT TOUCH is in good form and could also get into the mix of things.

(2) HEKNOWS was a wide-margin winner on this surface earlier this year and his last run is best ignored.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) MISS SHAIVI was an unlucky loser last time when trying the Polytrack and could go one better.

(3) JADE’S CABERNEIGH is very consistent and clearly not out of it.

(4) THE LADY LOVE cannot be ignored, especially with Richard Fourie in the saddle.

(5) BRETTY has improved with the aid of blinkers and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 6 (1,000m)

Juvenile (4) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD is not well drawn but was very speedy on this surface in the penultimate start and could make all.

(1) MARQUEZ won nicely on local debut when trying this surface and the runner-up has since won.

(3) NOTORIX is course-and-distance suited and will not go down without a fight.

(6) MR BODACIOUS is also course-and-distance suited and could contest the finish.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(1) AMERICAN DREAM has shown vast improvement this season and was not disgraced when fourth last time. He won two good races before that and can bounce back to score over a course and distance that suit him.

(3) GOLDEN LINK has shown promise as a juvenile and deserves respect taking on his elders.

(2) LT ALEXANDER is hard to trust but has been good of late and can contest the finish again.

Stable companion (5) ARTURO looked an unlucky loser last time and could go one better.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(6) CALL TO GLORY won impressively in the first run under Alan Greeff’s care and could well follow up.

Juvenile filly and stable companion (4) CAN’T SAY NO is improving and has already won twice on this surface.

(7) CATCH YOUR BREATH quickened nicely to win easily last time and has wins in her, but may need the turf and further to be seen at her very best.

(9) FAIRY TRIPP has a place chance.