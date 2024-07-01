Ong kicks hat-trick of goals at Kranji

A smiling Jason Ong sheltering from the rain to bring back to scales the first leg of his June 30 treble, Lucky Goal (Manoel Nunes).

Jason Ong was without a runner in the June 30 highlight, the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m), but the Singapore champion trainer still lit up the undercard with a hat-trick of wins.

Lucky Goal (Race 2), Great Warrior (Race 4) and The Wild Fire (Race 5) gave him the outright training honours to cement his commanding lead on 52 wins.

The yawning gap has now stretched to 21 wins over Daniel Meagher, who hit one back with Lim’s Saltoro in the day’s feature.

While Ong is odds-on to retain his title with only 14 meetings left before Kranji racing bows out for good on Oct 5, the Singaporean was still stoked with another good day at the office, especially the first two pins of the treble.

Unlike The Wild Fire ($15) who was chalking up his fifth win, but his first since a name change from Song Of Nature, Lucky Goal ($12) and Great Warrior ($36) were on their baptisms of fire.

Often denied by bad luck or better rivals, both horses had been testing Ong’s patience, which was finally rewarded, helped in no small measure by Manoel Nunes.

After a flying start from an awkward alley (nine) as rain descended on the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,200m), Lucky Goal absorbed the mid-race pressure from Lim’s Faber (Marc Lerner) and He’s My Halo (Bernardo Pinheiro) in the lead before booting clear at the 300m.

The Shalaa three-year-old stood his ground well to hold He’s My Halo off by ½-length for his first taste of success in seven starts that also yielded two seconds and one third.

“He’s a one-paced horse who needs everything to go right for him,” said Ong.

“I was worried when he was drawn wide, but Nunes knows how to ride him. He pinged the horse out of the gates to get him up there.

“He’s been so frustrating, with so many placings instead of a win.

“But I did tell the owners I was really confident he’d get the win today. It’s a huge pleasure to train another winner for the Lucky Unicorn Stable.

“I really appreciate their support. They have horses like King Zoustar and Lucky Hero with me, though we just retired Fighting Hero.”

Nunes echoed the same relief about Lucky Goal finally netting his first win, a long wait which he pinned down to finding the right fit by trial and error.

“We ran him in Restricted Maiden races for its higher prize money of $75,000, but he always found someone who came and beat him,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey.

“He’s been knocking on the door, but it’s been frustrating with so many seconds.

“Today was his second time running in an Open Maiden race. It didn’t look that strong.

“He’s a horse who can handle both surfaces. Maybe the rain helped a bit.

“I took the initiative to take the lead. I was worried about the long course, but he’s a very fit horse.

“I’m very happy he’s won for the owner. Thanks to Jason who has done a great job with this horse.”

The Ong-Nunes combination were equally elated with their second success, especially for the Lucky Stable, Ong’s only second win for the famous owner after Super Bowl on May 25.

There was even an additional sense of responsibility towards the once classic-winning stable.

“If he pulls up good, we may look at the Singapore Derby for him. The owner is keen to run him,” said Ong who has no other contender for the 4YO showpiece over 1,800m on July 21, and oddly, has yet to win a feature race in six years of training.

“It’s taken some time to get him right. but he’s been racing really well of late.

“He’s a lovely horse to train, but being an Irish-bred, he took longer to acclimatise.

“His last run suggests he was reaching his peak. I think he also liked the wet track.

“I’m happy to see him show a nice turn of foot today.”

Nunes was also pleasantly surprised with the way the Irish-bred Sioux Nation four-year-old ran away from his rivals in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m).

“He had a lovely run when they opened up. I had plenty of horse,” he said. “He’s usually one-paced, but he surprised me with the way he quickened.

“I think the light weight and the rain helped him, too.”

As for The Wild Fire, who was ridden by Koh Teck Huat in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race (1,200m), Ong was glad he has turned his form around.

“He’s been disappointing of late, but I was confident he’d run well today in this small field, in a weak Class 5 Division 2 race,” he said.

“I’m happy to see him win for his new owner and with a new name. I hope there’s more to come.”

