July 24 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) SAUDI SWEEP caught the eye on debut and with natural progression, can win.

(8) AYUWI YUWI improved a ton at the second run and should win soon – strong each-way chance.

(6) SAY IT LOUD could be right there on debut – watch the betting.

(13) LADY SLIPPER has a huge place chance.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) VIHAAN’S WEB was not far off the winner on debut and, in this field, can improve to go close to winning.

(9) CAPPELLINO is well tried but can place.

(8) LUHAMBA PHAMBILI and (2) ACTOR could make their presence felt first time at the races – watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) LANDSEER is improving, lightly raced and rates the one they have to beat.

(11) CAPTAIN MARSALA has placed seven times from nine starts and has a huge place chance again – should win soon.

(7) MILAN’S WORLD has Highveld form and more than likely has plenty more to offer. Strong each-way chance.

(8) HIGHER LOVE is the value for the quartet.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(1) BELLA’S PABLO ran well last time and can be expected to go one more, especially from the best gate.

(7) FRENCH TRIP has solid Cape Town form and should not take too long to record his maiden win.

(9) FIRE FORCE has a strong place chance, as does (8) FUTURE FLO.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(9) WILLOW’S WISH won well last time and can follow up.

(5) BLACKBERRY MALT ran a much-improved race last time and, based on that alone, has to be respected and included in most bets.

(8) PIRATE PRINCE is never far off the action and is an obvious chance in this and (7) TROIS TROIS QUATRE won well last time and is a must for everything.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(13) SELUKWE won cosily last time under Tristan Godden and it is no surprise to see him keep the ride. He does have a wide draw to deal with but is nevertheless selected for the win.

(10) TEICHMAN is the each-way value suggestion.

(9) LUCKY DOLLAR is clearly in a very good space and doing well for his connections – strong claims.

(8) FAMOUS AND RICH is a tad erratic but on best efforts, can threaten.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) SHANTA’S PRIDE can be forgiven for her last run but was also far from disgraced. Richard Fourie gets the ride back and she is confidently selected to get back to winning ways.

(10) PATANTS HEIR is clearly useful, impressed when winning last time and is a serious threat – can win.

(1) CHELSEA FLOWER went close last time, gets a light weight again and should be in the first three.

(4) LA DIVINA is a must for trifectas and quartets.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(16) MOYA WA LALIGA boasts consistent form, nearly won last time and reverts to the turf. He does have a hefty weight to shoulder but can, nevertheless, still put in a huge run.

(15) MAR DEL PLATA is never far off them, tries hard and has strong each-way claims.

(2) INTREPID and (12) COTTON RON are musts for the quartet – Cotton Ron is the value suggestion.