Harry a chance in Pools Trophy

Thunder Time (Kim Hyo-jung) winning the inaugural Singapore Pools Trophy at Seoul Racecourse on Sept 9, 2023. Officials from the Singapore gaming company will be on hand to watch the second renewal on Sept 7.

A’Isisuhairi Kasim’s ears perked up when told a race he was riding at Seoul Racecourse on Sept 7 had a Singapore connection.

He had not realised that the 60 million won (S$58,000) Class 4 (1,200m) in which he partners Moonhak Holiday was named the Singapore Pools Trophy.

Like most jockeys, A’Isisuhairi, or Harry as he is better known, spends more time studying the part below the racecard masthead – the horses.

Every winner counts, especially for a foreigner who is in his rookie season in Seoul.

In February, the lightweight jockey left Kranji after 12 years, to pursue his riding career in South Korea.

It was a gamble, but with Singapore racing set to disappear in October, he had nothing to lose. He has thus far done well with 24 winners in 242 rides.

The 38-year-old, who is less homesick these days after he was recently joined by his young family of four, already fancied Moonhak Holiday.

But the chance to have a trophy presentation photo taken with a Singaporean delegation – albeit he is Malaysian – on a foreign land has given him an extra push.

“Now that I know it’s called the Singapore Pools Trophy, it would be even nicer if I could win that race,” he said.

If local market talk is anything to go by, Moonhak Holiday is among the top picks. The maiden’s best showings are a second (with A’Isisuhairi up) and a third, even if her recent form is not too hot.

The more seasoned Dokkaebe and Byeolnara Bima, and another 3YO filly, last-start runner-up Gwanaksan Leo, are considered as her main threats in the race set to start at 5.50pm Singapore time.

A’Isisuhairi is not all that familiar with Moonhak Holiday, but said his good rapport with the trainer, Jung Ho-ik, would come in handy.

“I often ride for the trainer Jung. He gave me my first trophy race here, with My Center, whom I also ride this Saturday, in the JRA Trophy,” he said.

“Jung gave me good feedback on Moonhak Holiday. I’ve been working her since last week.

“She won a nice trial and showed a lot of speed, even if barrier No. 10 is not ideal.”

The Aug 29 trial was actually ordered after the US-bred three-year-old hung out around the turns at her last unplaced run. From the way she blitzed her rivals, the steering issue is clearly behind her.

One form analyst even said that her “monster” 11.7sec in the last 200m would not put her out of place in the Korea Sprint.

The 1,200m feature and the Korea Cup (1,800m) will be run on Sept 8, on Day 2 of the South Korean international weekend.

Singapore Pools is for the second year in a row lending its name to a race at the prelude to Korea Racing Authority’s (KRA) annual event.

In 2023, a delegation flew over to watch the first running of the Singapore Pools Trophy, which was won by Thunder Time.

This year’s renewal will again be attended by Pools officials, who, as per protocol, will hand out trophies at the prizegiving ceremony.

Chairman Kai S. Nargolwala, chief product officer Simon Leong and senior manager Eric Loh will be delighted to congratulate any winner, but nobody would begrudge them for feeling some patriotic pride if A’Isisuhairi steps up on the podium.

Singapore and South Korea have enjoyed strong bilateral ties through reciprocal races over the years, but it has been a decade since a triumphant El Padrino returned to scales draped in the Singapore flag at the inaugural Asia Challenge Cup at the Seoul Racecourse in 2014.

A slew of Kranji owners and trainers jumped onto the South Korean bandwagon thereafter, but none have been able to emulate trainer Alwin Tan’s synthetic track specialist’s feat.

Infantry, Order Of The Sun, Super Winner, Wimbledon and Celavi (the last raider in 2022) have all bitten the dust, or the track’s infamous sand.

Singapore is without any runner in the Korea Cup and Korea Sprint – and without surprise either. Most trainers are already in wind-down mode, with overseas invitational races the last thing on their minds.

There is no shortage of overseas challengers in the two events in 2024, though. The Japanese are keen to retain their Cup-Sprint double through winners Crown Pride and Remake, both trained by Koichi Shintani, in 2023.

Both can go back-to-back, but they may encounter stiff opposition even from their own compatriots. Wilson Tesoro cannot be ignored going on his two Group 1 wins and 2024 Dubai World Cup fourth while Jasper Krone and Keiai Dorie are both well-credentialled Sprint contenders.

Bold front runner Anarchist is the sole rep from the US, but is not without a say in the Sprint if he gets to saunter along in front.

The home team would not enjoy losing the spoils to Japan two years in a row. They have mounted a solid defence with Global Hit, who claimed the Cup trial, the Korea Cup Classic, 2022 Korea Cup victor Winner’s Man for the Cup, and 2023 Sprint runner-up Beolmaui Star and 2022 Sprint winner Eoma Eoma for the Sprint.

manyan@sph.com.sg