Lim’s Kosciuszko is fresher for QEII Cup

Singapore champion Lim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner) posting an easy win in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) at Kranji on July 28.

The longer time between runs can help dual Singapore Horse of the Year bounce back to winning ways in the $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7.

At his last start, he tasted a rare defeat. Younger stablemate Lim’s Saltoro nosed him out in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11.

Trainer Daniel Meagher was wary of the two-week lapse since his third Lion City Cup triumph on July 28, but he can only play with the cards he is dealt with.

The champion’s final Group 1 laps of honour before Kranji bows out on Oct 5 had been locked away.

Unbeaten in four starts in 2024, he had already ticked off the Kranji Mile and the Lion City Cup.

The next box on the ambitious tour was too close for comfort, but Meagher pressed on.

The only Raffles Cup threat was in-house, Lim’s Saltoro, but, at set weights, even Meagher doubted a David v Goliath giant-killing act.

Two main lessons were drawn. First, not to underestimate Lim’s Saltoro’s “you shall not pass” will to win; secondly, the two-week gap probably led to Kosi’s undoing.

Bar the only mare Istataba, who enjoys a 1.5kg relief, the QEII Cup sets all 12 runners on level pegging at 58kg, too. On paper, there is no reason why the young upstart cannot upset the hierarchy again.

Two factors plead in favour of seniors this time, though.

Lim’s Kosciuszko was afforded double the time to freshen up this time – four weeks, and, from the way the now seven-year-old found the line in the Raffles Cup, he is looking for more ground.

The 1,800m is a trip Lim’s Saltoro mastered at his only trial in the Singapore Derby, but by a head and against his own age group.

Tim Fitzsimmons is tired of playing second fiddle to the Lim’s pair, but he will not give up trying.

Golden Monkey is the torchbearer, but Dream Alliance might be the one peaking at the right time.

The big chestnut may have run sixth in the Raffles Cup around 2½ lengths off the winner, but he clocked the fastest last 200m.

While the Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m remains his grand final, the 1,800m is more up his alley this time. He may well finish ahead of Golden Monkey.

