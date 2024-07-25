July 26 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) DAFNES DAUGHTER showed improvement when sixth last time. Looks the one to beat.

(3) FANTASY GIRL showed improvement last time.

(9) THREE CHEERS makes her debut and could be anything.

(1) AUDACIOUS looks an each-way hope.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) FUTURE STAR showed improvement last time and should relish the longer distance.

(7) DUMISANI, (9) SUNDROP and (8) ACCUMULATE are battling to win a race but are capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) CATCH YOUR BREATH has improved of late and has a decent finish on her. Top chance.

(7) TICKING BOMB and (8) SPECMAGIC are recent maiden winners who could be better than officially rated.

(1) PEDRO is in good form and has a winning chance.

Race 4 (1,100m)

(1) THREE ROCKS has had a full season and it may well be taking its toll. She did not show her best last time but is weighted to win if back to her best.

Stable companion (2) MISS GREENLIGHT was backed off the boards last time and her punters were rewarded with a good win. She could follow up.

(3) GIMME’S LASSIE was a very unlucky loser and, under jockey Craig Zackey this time, she could make amends.

(7) DISTINCTION is not reliable but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) GIMME’S LADDIE was unlucky a couple of times on the Polytrack but bounced back with a solid win last time. Can follow up.

(5) SIBERIAN STEEL has found betting support in his local runs and should contest the finish again.

(4) FOREST SPY is back to his very best. Respect.

(6) TRANSACT is not reliable but is also not out of it.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) EXPLOSIVE SPEED was caught out of his ground last time and probably should have won. Can make amends.

(3) MASKED VIGILANTE has been consistent on the grass but is clearly at his very best on the Polytrack.

(4) SON OF ZEUS is capable of contesting the finish.

(17) ARIVIDICIO can be included in the exotics.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) MAKAZOLE was not beaten far in a quality field last time and could bounce back.

(6) MAURITIUS KESTREL has been very good on soft tracks of late. Respect.

(4) KINGDUNDEE is probably the best of the local dangers and he has been beaten only once in four starts.

(3) GOLDEN LINK is all improving. Include in the exotics.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) GIMME MORE TIME is very consistent, distance suited and could be ready to score.

(3) FATEFUL DAY was an unlucky loser on the Polytrack last time. Warrants respect.

(2) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is in good form. Place chance.

(11) STORM COMMANDER is capable of running a good race. Can be included in the exotics.