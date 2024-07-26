July 27 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

Debut winners (1) KEY NEWS and (3) TAXI TO THE MOON fluffed their lines last time, but should not be written off. Preference, however, is for the speedy filly (4) KIA KAHA who will be hard to peg back, in receipt of a 2.5kg sex allowance.

(8) TOWERS OF GOLD has claims, too.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(9) HANDSOME PRINCE is open to improvement following a five-month break during which he was gelded.

(3) SURGE OF POWER has superior fitness on his side after finishing fourth in a 2YO Grade 3 over 1,500m in June.

(1) RATTLESNAKE and (4) WORLDY are also likely to acquit themselves competitively.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(1) FORCE EIGHT and (3) POINTER have a score to settle and could fight out the finish.

(2) BOSUM BUDDY is open to improvement on her reappearance, so should not be underestimated.

(6) ICONIC WINTER ran on for third on debut over track and trip.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) STATED ran second over this trip last time. In with a say.

(13) ARISTOTLE put five lengths between himself and the former over this distance in early May.

(7) UNSUNG HERO and (1) TORRES are open to improvement trying this extended trip.

(3) JOUEUR DE FLUTE could also get involved if taking his place.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(5) BELLISSIVAR has the form and experience to make her presence felt.

(8) SALENIO PENINSULA is an interesting prospect. She is bred to be useful and could be worth siding with on debut.

(4) LINE IN THE SKY is another well-bred filly to keep an eye on.

(3) AUTUMN VAR should have more to offer, so will be a factor.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) PENTOLINA has been knocking at the door and could break through.

(9) INDEBE MAYIBUYE, (3) CHERRY SKY, (5) DARLING GIRL, (2) AS THE EAGLE FLIES and (7) VOORSMAAKIE are all held on form by that rival.

(4) MY ONLY WEAKNESS should progress over this longer distance.

(1) LADY SPRINGFIELD could improve on her debut outing.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) SECRET CHORD has not been seen since March when fourth over 1,160m. Can still have a say.

Newcomer (9) INSPECTOR JAMES will not need to be special to feature prominently.

(5) KING HARRY would have benefited from a much-needed comeback. Do not take lightly.

(8) GRAND OASIS may find this shorter trip more to his liking.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) PRETTY PRECIOUS has finished second in three of her last four starts. Would not be winning out of turn.

(13) MAI SENSATION ran on well from the rear on debut. Her progress could be worth following.

Newcomers (4) LITTLE SUZIE and (11) KORTVANDRAAD can be considered.

(1) BRIGHT GOLD and (10) SPOIL YOURSELF can also improve after satisfactory debuts.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) CHYAVANA is the pick of the stable’s quartet, though he has not won over this distance in four tries.

(2) KARANGETANG and (5) RAINBOW REWARD have won twice over this trip.

(7) SUPER AWESOME is dangerous to discount with first-time blinkers fitted.

Race 10 (1,100m)

(7) CAPTAIN WEST returned a beaten odds-on favourite over 1,200m last time but he finished just 1.1 lengths off the highly regarded winner.

(4) LUCY ROCKET and (10) MANEKI NEKO are closely matched on recent form.

(13) PALACE GIFT could also make his presence felt.

Race 11 (1,000m)

(4) LOVEGRASS got back to winning ways over course and distance last time with pacifiers fitted.

(7) WHAT A TIGER relished the 1,000m that day to finish 0.75 lengths adrift. (10) BOB is 3.5kg better off for a 2.75-length beating.

(3) LONGSWORD finished second in his only start over this distance, so warrants respect.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(3) SWIFT ACTION could represent the value, eased in grade off an unchanged mark.

(7) TRIPPI’S SILK and (12) WYLIE JACK finished behind the selection in a course-and-distance contest on May 21.

(11) PALO QUEEN and (9) SILVER SCREEN are likely to give another honest account.

(6) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN does all her winning under Richard Fourie and has to be respected.

Race 13 (1,100m)

(1) TIME FO ORCHIDS ran a commendable fourth in the Grade 1 SA Fillies Sprint last time. Big case for her on that run.

(4) ELEGANT ICE was just 1.8 lengths adrift that day. Renews rivalry on 5kg better terms.

Watch (5) THAT’S MY BABY and (7) SO SEDUCTIVE.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(10) KELP FOREST won going away over track and trip in June. Can go on with the job.

(2) WUGUG and (3) GO LIKE FLO could, however, give the selection most to fear.

(4) UNICORN ALERT complete the shortlist.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(1) MAIN DEFENDER boasts an unbeaten course-and-distance record and that should remain intact under these favourable conditions/weight terms.

(2) BINGWA has a bit to find on the form of their runs in the Grade 1 Gold Challenge but can threaten more on 1.5kg better terms.

(3) UNZEN could emerge as a bigger danger to the selection.

(6) THE AFRICA HOUSE is useful and can get into the picture.

Race 16 (1,600m)

Not much between (6) FLY FUTURA, (2) MASTER OF PARIS, (10) RADICCHIO and (9) ALL ABOUT RONNIE.

(3) STEINBECK ran from a long way back to run second over 1,400m on his return from a five-month break. Longer trip suits.

Race 17 (1,600m)

(9) SHINTO SHRINE ran second in his three previous starts over shorter distances, and improved for the step-up to this trip last time to open his account.

(1) CLAW was not disgraced in an 1,800m 3YO Grade 3 last time and should be competitive at this level.

(3) CELTIC RUSH and (4) LEAO ALADO complete the shortlist.

Race 18 (1,600m)

(11) STATE CAPITOL, (12) WEHAVEASITUATION and (4) CHARLOTTE BRONTE finished in that order over this distance on May 21.

(7) LAVENDER BAY ran a further 2.75 lengths adrift. There should not be much between the quartet.

(10) SANSA STARK should play a leading role if taking her place.