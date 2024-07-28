July 29 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(4) NIKES RAY OF LIGHT did not show his best last time. He was slowly away and had a slipped saddle, so perhaps the run is best forgotten. He was threatening to win a race and can bounce back to score.

(1) WAR SWORD is unreliable but can earn some more money.

(2) CONNECTION has been a let-down but does have a place chance.

(6) BEST INTENTIONS had a slipped saddle last time but could bounce back and be a threat.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(5) TARTAN QUEEN has a wide draw for her jockey to overcome but does like this surface and can contest the finish once again.

(2) LA PEQUENITA is better than her last run would suggest and should be right there at the finish.

(3) GOTCHA BUZZ is battling to win a race but can run a place.

(6) GLOBAL SCENE is well drawn and could earn some more money.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(4) CRIMSON COMET was narrowly beaten last time. He can go one better this time.

(1) ISLAND MASTER can fight out the finish once again.

(2) PORTCULLIS does seem a lot better than the last run would suggest and could bounce back.

(5) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE is a long-time battling maiden but is also not out of it in this line-up.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(4) THE INKOSANA looked the likely winner going into the last 200m but somehow managed to lose to his stable companion. He has improved of late and can make amends for that narrow defeat.

(2) GIVE US A SMILE is in good shape and can threaten once again.

(3) KANIMAMBO has improved of late and should be involved at the finish once again.

(5) WOLFRAM has been a tough ride but broke through last time.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(2) REACH FORTHE STARS is unreliable but he did look unlucky in his penultimate start and could be of some value this time.

(3) PETTEIA showed what he is capable of in a maiden win and could follow up.

(4) SLAINTE MHATH likes the Poly and has a winning chance.

(5) HEAD GARDENER mixes his form but can make the frame.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES was doing her best work at the finish last time and could do enough on the occasion to score.

(1) QUERANDI found the distance a bit sharp last time and could be the surprise package of the race.

(4) SEASIDE TRIP can follow up on the maiden win.

(5) MILLIONDOLLAR GIRL, (6) ON THE GUEST LIST and (7) MAGICAL RIVER all appear better than their last runs suggest and could earn some minor money.

Race 7 (1,100m)

Trainer Cliffie Miller has his horses in good shape and (8) PERSISTANCE likes this surface, but is first-up from a break.

(1) SEATTLE RIPPER showed improvement last time and could be ready to strike.

(3) KNOCKEMSTIFF makes his local debut and it may well be a winning one.

(5) KOMESANS PASSION showed vast improvement last time but has not won for some time.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) FULL OF MAGIC ran well on local debut and could do a lot better this time. Strong claims.

(2) ARTURO is clearly better than the last run would suggest and he deserves the utmost respect.

(5) CHARLIE MALONE has been unlucky a couple of times and could win. Stable companion (3) CRUZADOR is in good form and could break a long losing run.