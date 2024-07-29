July 30 South Africa (Vaal/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) CAT O’CLOCK has the form to win.

(2) KYLIE’S ANGEL is racing after a break but is also overdue.

(7) BELLISSIVAR is holding form.

(3) LIKE A BUTTERFLY has place claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) ELIZABETH GRACE showed good speed last start for third. Looks ready.

(9) OCTOBER FEST showed potential in her first outing. She should come on nicely.

(8) FLEUR DE VILLE has each-way claims. Respect.

Newcomer (3) HAY FEVER bears watching.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(3) GINGER DELIGHT showed good resolve to win her maiden but has a tougher task straight after. She can improve in her first try over course and distance.

(6) WILLOWILD ran a cracker when travelling to Hollywoodbets Scottsville and looks to have a bright chance of opening her account.

She receives weight from both Ginger Delight and (1) ACROSS THE POND. The latter has run gallant races in open company and deserves more successes.

(4) GOLDEN MOMENT has sprinted well and may not have a problem with the distance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) MYSTIC MAJESTY jumps from stall No. 1 and could get away.

(7) PAST AND PRESENT is a Gimmethegreenlight colt out of a What A Winter mare and has improvement to come.

(8) PLUS FOUR is back from a long break but has shown potential.

(12) TAM’S KNIGHT raced better when switched to sprints. Respect.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(7) KOMATI RIVER showed good pace in a competitive race against males last time. It was a decent effort and she should have every chance back against her own sex.

(10) TAKE YOUR PLACE just missed in a close call and has run three good races in a row. She should have a big say again.

(3) EXECUTRIX is very well bred and possibly raced too freely on debut. She could run a better race.

(4) FRANCILIEN can be included in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) SUGAR MOUNTAIN produced a nice finish to get back to winning ways. He has four wins from five races over course and trip.

(4) SILVER OPERATOR was not far off Sugar Mountain last time and could be dangerous back over his favoured course and distance. He has five wins from eight tries over track and trip.

(3) FUTURE PRINCE rates the dark horse after finishing in between the pair. He has drawn well.

(7) SPEED MACHINE is dangerous on wet ground.

Race 7 (1,200m)

It should get close between (3) KALEESH CYBORG, who ran second on debut, and (7) TWELVE OCLOCK HIGH, who was not far off in his first racecourse visit.

(5) POTBERRIE suddenly came to life with a decent third and needs to be respected.

(6) TAKEYOURBESTSHOT has a decent pedigree. Can get involved.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) SOOTY should have every chance after running a pleasant race last time.

(10) WINTER PEARL finished a short head in front of Sooty and is 1.5kg better off.

(1) ALL ABOUT AL has gate 1. Respect.

(4) GIMMETHATPEARL cannot be ignored.

Race 9 (1,600m)

The race did not pan out for (6) JURY’S OUT last time. He is one from one at this track.

There was not much between (7) INDLAMU and (9) MASTER CHRISTMAS. The former loves the distance.

(4) ANOTHER LEVEL is back over his favoured distance. Respect.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(7) ROYAL LYTHAM showed good pace and won in fluent style last time. She can follow up.

(9) TRES CHIC appears a tough customer to peg down as a form contender. Each-way claims.

(13) ON BOARD is better than her last race and has won on a heavy track. Should be there.

(4) TRIED AND TRUE can bob up at decent odds.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(4) CEUTA was not disgraced in a stronger race over further. She should enjoy the drop in trip.

(2) SOUND MACHINE beat her the last time they met but will have it tougher at the weights this time.

(9) COURAGEOUS has shown the potential to win races but needs to find that winning turn of foot.

(8) PRINCESS ILARIA was beaten by male Safe Space and needs to be respected as well.

Race 12 (1,800m)

(3) ICE RAIN is returning from a break but has drawn well.

(10) NAUSHON has drawn widest but could run on best of all.

(5) OZARK made good improvement last time and could build on that over the extra.

(2) KING PELLES has also shown ability and finished ahead of Ozark last time.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(4) ANNEWITHAN E was coming along nicely before running below par as the result of a tough start last time. She enjoys the track and trip.

(3) BOOM BOOM is holding form and ran a respectable race in her first try over 1,600m.

(5) SOLO DIVA caught the eye in her last start when coming in for betting support. She could notch up a first win at this track.

(2) PLAY WITH FIRE has run over unsuitable distances and could be more effective this time.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(2) AUGUSTA BLUE gives the impression he has a win to come but is not consistent. Having drawn well, he could be in the right place at the right time.

(10) SPIRIT’S UNITE has been running on well without getting there. Each-way claims.

(12) GOLD INDEX won in convincing fashion and could follow up.

(11) UNSOLVED RIDDLE gave signs he could be in the fray soon.

Race 15 (1,700m)

(5) AMERICAN BISCUIT is not best in at the weights but is knocking at the door.

(6) SAFE SPACE got his confidence boosted again with a game win and should have every chance of following up in a race like this.

(4) VIVA DE JANEIRO did not run to form last start but is capable of much more.

(2) BLACKBERRY BREEZE has been making steady progress and should have a say.

Race 16 (1,100m)

(2) MISS MARGUERITE has not been convincing but is best weighted.

(9) WINTER RAINFALL is also weighted for a prominent performance. She had a tough draw to contend with last time.

(7) SOUTHERN SKIES won well enough to suggest she could be hard to beat again.

(1) KYALAMI GIRL is talented but needs to find her form.