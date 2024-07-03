July 4 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Jockey Karis Teetan will give Star Contact, who was placed in his last three outings, every chance in Race 8 at Happy Valley on July 4.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Little Fairy is much better suited to this grade. His most recent start in Class 5 yielded a win and he gets another super chance, especially from gate 2. One to beat.

5 Beau Gosse mixes his form, although he is capable. He has strung together several nice efforts this season. Will need to overcome the draw, though.

2 Tattenham has an ideal draw and hails from an in-form stable. The step down to Class 5 is what he needs.

12 Hang’s Choice slots in light and gets an opportunity. Warrants respect.

Race 2 (1,000m)

6 Beauty Waves slots in light and continues to improve. He will get a sweet passage from an inside draw and take a lot of beating.

1 Majestic Knight can easily bounce back after last start. He is much better than that and the small field should see bad luck removed from the equation.

2 Nervous Witness gets the cheekpieces applied in a bid to spark up. He is hard to gauge at times, although he does do his best racing over this trip.

5 Baby Crystal is arguably much improved at Sha Tin but should still have decent claims.

Race 3 (1,000m)

12 Modest Gentleman has been racing well and features as a two-time winner in Class 5. He is favoured at the bottom of the handicap and can easily improve from his most recent effort.

2 Ma Comet is looking to snap consecutive placings with a first win in Hong Kong. Karis Teetan hops up and he gets his opportunity from a favourable draw.

5 Grand Nova turned his form around last start and should be able to take another step forward.

10 Parents’ Love has potential and is worth including in the exotics.

Race 4 (1,200m)

11 My Intelligent is remarkably consistent. He is deserving of another win and the light weight affords him that chance. Keith Yeung knows the horse and he shapes as the one they all must reel in.

12 Colonel has the early speed to press forward and find the front. He is another lowly weighted chance who could take a bit of running down.

3 Aurora Lady has done well across two starts in Hong Kong. He clearly has ability and gets a super chance.

7 Sky Prophet is better than his form suggests. He should make his presence felt.

Race 5 (1,650m)

6 The Azure caught the eye late last start against strong opposition. He appears suited to the step up in distance and is worth taking a chance on.

11 Lucky Banner slots in near the bottom of the handicap. He has performed well over this course and distance before, albeit a while ago.

4 Northern Beast continues to make headway. He appears to still have more development to come and his latest effort when winning was superb.

2 Dragon Star can roll forward and take his shot from there. Do not ignore.

Race 6 (1,800m)

8 Super Hong Kong was very good last start. He can improve with that run under his belt and he comes into this in the right vein of form. One to beat.

3 Joy Of Spring was a tidy winner last start. He has drawn a good gate and should be a threat.

1 Intrepid Winner is better suited in Class 4 and can improve here. He is proven over this course and distance.

5 Forever Glorious has been in superb form all season and he gets another strong chance. He has already won once this campaign.

Race 7 (1,200m)

7 Ragnarr did some of his best work late last start. He comes into this well and can continue to improve. He should start at a decent price and is worth an each-way ticket, especially after his fourth over the course and distance four runs back.

1 Flying Wrote is probably going to be favourite or near enough to it. He was impressive when winning last start.

3 Gallant Valour gets the services of Hugh Bowman. He is knocking on the door again and the inside draw is favourable.

10 Travel Golf is without a win, although he has some ability. Include in the exotics.

Race 8 (1,650m)

5 Star Contact is in very good form. He has won once this season and placed in his last three runs, each time missing by under a length. He needs only to repeat either one of his most recent efforts to prove highly competitive. Teetan will give him every chance.

11 Jumbo Legend won well three starts back and continues to receive strong support each time he races. He is in with a chance.

2 Zoom Boom is racing well and the inside gate is an advantage.

1 Red Hare King is in career-best form. But he must overcome top weight and the wide gate.

Race 9 (1,200m)

4 California Touch is seeking back-to-back wins and should be able to cross the field early in a bid for the lead.

2 Watch Buddy is a three-time winner this campaign. He should get a sweet run throughout.

1 Nordic Dragon has lost his way a touch, although the class is still there. He is currently racing off a dangerous mark.

6 Lucky Archangel returned to form last start. He is another who should be able to take his chance by racing on the speed. Include in all combinations.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club