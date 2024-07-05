July 6 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) LOCK AND KEY was most impressive on debut, strolling home by over eight lengths. She meets a useful field of older fillies and mares, but looks progressive.

(6) RANI OF JHANSI has made steady improvement since arriving back from the Cape and was a close-up second over the course and distance last time.

(8) VIHAAN’S QUEEN has not missed a cheque in six outings. Though she goes up in ratings, she has Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim to balance her weight.

(2) FLAMBOYANT FLYER is way better than her last effort. If she takes to Poly, she will threaten.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(7) THE GREY KING has been contesting feature events since arriving in KZN. The switch to the Polytrack should be in his favour.

(1) PRINCEOFGREEN is drawn in one, has useful form around this trip. Should make his presence felt.

(6) DIANI has been showing steady form over sprints, but may now be looking for this trip.

(9) WYLIE RILEY has been taking on stronger rivals of late and can finish in the money.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(4) PONTE PIETRA was doing his best work late in the Cup Trial and has been in good form of late.

(13) RED MAPLE made sudden improvement when well out at the weights in the Tab Oaks. She can follow up in male company.

(6) MASTER FUEGO has been in good form. Light-weight rider Muzi Yeni deputises for Craig Zackey, who cannot make the weight.

(9) ATTICUS FINCH found his best in the Jubilee Handicap last run and needs to repeat.

Race 4 (3,000m)

(6) ONE WAY TRAFFIC stays well and has been knocking at the door of late. If the horse is good enough, he should be right there.

(15) BREEZE OVER stays well and although drawn a little wide, he has a smart rider aboard.

(8) RAISEAHALLELUJAH got the better of Breeze Over in a tight finish last time but is now 1kg worse off in the weights.

(12) NEBRAAS showed signs of a form return last start.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(11) LITTLE BALLERINA has done very little wrong to-date. Step-up in trip from a wide draw could level the playing field.

(7) GIMMIE’S COUNTESS did not have a clear run in the Group 1 Allan Robertson Championship. Extra furlong should suit.

(3) KHETHIWE’S DESTINY has won her last two in good style. She will stay the extra furlong.

(1) QUID PRO QUO has not been further back than second in five starts, culminating in the win in the Allan Robertson. She has drawn one and will be even better with extra 200m.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(10) GREAT PLAINS came from a long way back to win as he liked last time. Though he takes on much stronger, he looks progressive.

(11) TRUTH is unbeaten in two and won easily last time, beating the useful Don’t Cry For Me.

(2) COSMIC SPEED and (14) PROCEED finished close to each other in the Group 1 Gold Medallion. But the former has a plum draw in 2 with Proceed out at 14, which could see the tables turned.

Race 7 (2,200m)

Although (10) SEE IT AGAIN and WINCHESTER MANSION (9) meet again, trainer Brett Crawford appears to have another trump card in (11) ORIENTAL CHARM who likes to go forward.

(5) GREEN WITH ENVY was pushed to the line in the Group 1 Daily News 2000 by outsider (17) FLAG MAN, but can improve a few lengths in the July.

(1) ROYAL VICTORY ran two cracking races this term, winning the Betway Summer Cup and the Champions Challenge. Has drawn pole position.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) RASCOVA and (3) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM renew rivalry, with the former having the edge. Rascova ran out an easy winner in the Group 2 Fillies Guineas while Double Grand Slam has since bounced back in the Tibouchina Stakes.

(6) SILVER SANCTUARY has excellent form over this trip. Can threaten the top two.

(8) HUMDINGER goes well for Piere Strydom. Loves this course.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(14) I AM GIANT has a tough draw in 14 but has been in good form over the distance.

(13) AT MY COMMAND finished just ahead of stablemate I Am Giant in the Golden Horse. Not much between the two.

(11) QUASIFORSURE also has a wide draw but goes well on this course and could surprise.

(9) TEFLON MAN is under sufferance at the weights but has come on nicely at recent outings and has only 52kg to shoulder.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(1) ON THE HORIZON has some useful Highveld form. Should be in the firing line.

(10) FORMAGEAR has been going well of late. Shorter trip suits.

(13) NARINA TROGON has a wide draw but trip suits.

(2) LADY HEIST was narrowly beaten at her last two over course and distance and by (5) GET IMPRESSED last time.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(1) CAPTAIN PEG has been coming down in the handicap although not far back at recent outings.

(6) RIPPLE EFFECT has been contesting feature events since arriving in KZN and can surprise.

(4) SHIPHOLIA had strong form before that, although her two most recent wins have come on the Poly.

(9) TROPPO VELOCE was close-up when taking on males last run. Should make an impression.

Race 12 (1,000m)

(1) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER should take to the Poly and could finish on a winning note.

(12) YAMADORI made marked improvement in blinkers and a tongue-tie over course and distance and can repeat.

(11) QUANDRY is back from a lengthy break and is reunited with his regular pilot.

(2) RIDE ON was a beaten favourite last time. She has been knocking at the door for some time now.