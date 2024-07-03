July 4 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) VIBE SA has been very costly to follow, having finished runner-up in five of his seven starts. He does look hard to oppose in this line-up and can get a deserved first success.

(2) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA has not been consistent but can contest the finish.

(3) HAT MAN and (6) PERINI PALACE are improving and could earn some more money.

(4) SUMMER SHADE ran second three starts back. Watch.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(5) HAT’S QUEEN has run well in both her starts and should make a bold winning bid.

(1) BELLA’S CHARM is improving and should fight out the finish once again.

(3) EMBLEM OF THE SUN has been fair so far and could earn some more money.

(7) PARTY PUNCH probably needs to do more to win but could get involved with the finish

Race 3 (1,700m)

(6) SERRANO has improved with each run and could like this longer distance, so gets the vote to score.

(7) TOWERS OF GOLD has run well twice and is clearly not out of it.

(3) I BELONG is improving and should be right there at the finish once again.

(4) RED LEGEND showed improvement in his second start and could have more to offer.

Race 4 (1,200m)

An interesting race.

(13) WILLY MEET AGAIN ran behind a filly that had already won twice so may well go one better this time.

(7) CAT O’CLOCK has run well twice and that experience could help this time.

(9) GREEN LIGHTNING is improving and has been a runner-up in her last two starts and will not go down without a fight.

(10) KOMATI RIVER was not beaten by far on debut and is likely to improve and deserves some respect.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) ONE FELL SWOOP did not show her best last time but has won four times this season and can bounce back to score.

(7) ALESIA’S LOVE is a bit unreliable but is also quite capable of winning.

Stable companion (3) RUNWAY BOMB has lacked a strong finish in her recent runs but is clearly one to consider.

(5) WINGS WITHIN ME is holding her form nicely and should be right there at the finish once again.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) WHAT A LUCY is seeking a hat-trick after some nice wins and is on her home track.

(8) LADY ELLIOT is in good form and should be right there in the mix once again.

(14) GOLDEN MOMENT won well enough on debut to suggest more wins are possible.

(1) WHERE’S THE PARTY has improved of late and can contest the finish once again.

Race 7 (1,700m)

(7) MOCHA FRAPPE is in good form and from a good draw, should get the run of the race.

(8) FESTIVAL OF MAGIC ran last on June 30. Previous form was solid.

(9) VIVA DE JANEIRO can mix his form but is not out of this.

Stable companions (4) FUSHIMI INARI and (5) MOOLA MAN have been disappointing of late but are both capable of running well in a race like this.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Two-year-old (3) GRAND CRESCENDO won well last time and the runner-up has won since.

(7) WALLED GARDEN is consistent and could be rewarded for that.

(4) SNEAK PREVIEW is improving and can win again.

(2) PUTINS PROMISE is in good form and can contest the finish.