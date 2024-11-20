Chavez pins hopes on newcomer

Happy connections leading Oscar Chavez back to scale after his first 2024-25 winner Kif Star in a Purebred Arabian maiden race (1,400m) at Al Ain on Nov 1. The Panamanian jockey is hoping to improve his tally of two winners for the current Dubai season with Atif at Meydan on Nov 22.

Oscar Chavez is looking forward to his first steer on newcomer Atif in the Listed Dubai Creek Mile (1,600m) at Meydan on Nov 22.

The former Kranji-based jockey is back for a third season in Dubai after two successful seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24, highlighted by his win in one of the nine races on Dubai World Cup night in 2023, the Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic (2,000m) for purebred arabians aboard Hayyan.

No doubt the marquee win is a career high on his CV, but it would be eclipsed by a win in any of the other six thoroughbred features.

The Panamanian-born hoop did not meet with the same luck at the world’s single richest day of thoroughbred racing in March, finishing down the course in three rides, including a last place on his Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic (1,900m) winner Military Law.

While it is too early to make any predictions five months out, Chavez would like to think that Atif could be the one to succeed where Military Law, Daramethos and Qareeb have failed.

Dubai-based US trainer Doug Watson – who made a few unsuccessful Kranji raids with Meandre, Limario and Cooptado in the Singapore Airlines International Cup – has put the 50-year-old jockey on the Argentinian-bred two-from-two winner for their first combination in this new season.

But more pointedly, Atif will be the first horse Chavez will ride for well-known international owner Sheikh Khalifa al Maktoum.

His famous yellow and blue V silks have been carried to many big wins by his two UAE Derby winners, Asiatic Boy (2007) and Mubtaahij (2015) or 2008 Hong Kong Cup winner Eagle Mountain, all trained by South African champion trainer Mike de Kock.

“Atif is an Argentinian-bred with a really good record of two wins from two starts over 1,400m and 1,600m,” said Chavez, who moved to Dubai in 2022 after his Singapore licence was not renewed in 2023 in the wake of a five-month suspension for his handling of Sousui in a May 14, 2022 race.

“He’s the first horse I will ride for Sheikh Khalifa al Maktoum. It’s a real honour.

“Actually, Doug now trains the Sheikh’s two front runners in the UAE Derby, Auto Bahn and Oasis Boy. They were then with (Uruguayan trainer) Julio Olascoaga.

“Auto Bahn fought very bravely only to go down late to the Japanese horse Forever Young. I’ve been riding both Auto Bahn and Oasis Boy in work.

“Whether Atif can go on to the same level in March, we’ll see, but Doug has very high expectations from this horse.”

After spending five months in Malaysia in between two Dubai stints, Chavez has been working hard once he flew back to the racing metropolis in early October.

One of the first trainers he went to was Watson, who has been a supplier of quite a few of his 41 Dubai winners thus far.

“I ride a lot of trackwork for Doug. He’s given me a chance on this horse,” said Chavez.

“I’m not too worried he hasn’t raced for more than a year. A racehorse is a racehorse, and Doug has prepared him very well.

“He’s fit, he’s drawn one. The field is not very strong, he’s my best chance of the day.

“But I respect Qareeb in this grade. I rode him in the Godolphin Mile (10th) this year, and like a lot of the other horses, he’ll also be at his first race after a break.”

Chavez has thus far booted home two winners, both purebred arabians, Kif Star and Farhaan at Al Ain and Sharjah respectively.

Besides Atif, he is booked on Nahaab in a Group 2 race for purebred arabians, and has two rides at Abu Dhabi on Nov 23.

“I’ve got to be happy with two winners as it’s very competitive this season,” he said.

“The fields are small and there is a record number of jockeys who’re trying their luck in Dubai this year.”

One of them is his former Kranji colleague Simon Kok, but the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey (2019 and 2020) has yet to open his account in 12 rides thus far.

He is booked on one ride, Urgent Appeal, in Race 3 for his main supporter Rashed Bouresly.

