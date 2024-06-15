June 16 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(8) JILTED has progressed with each outing and looks ready to open her account after a close-up second over 1,450m.

(3) GUERILLA WARFARE and (10) TWOSTEP QUEEN have potential, though a bigger threat could come from well-related newcomer (7) SPLASHLANDING.

(9) PARTY PUNCH and (4) I BELONG were not disgraced in open company last time.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(3) POINTER confirmed the promise of her debut fourth in a maiden juvenile by winning over course and distance last time, so it could pay to follow her.

Stablemates (1) FORCE EIGHT and (8) EMBLEM OF THE SUN have shown enough to make their presence felt.

Watch the betting on well-bred debutante (6) PHYSIOLOGUS.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(9) TIPPERARY boasts the strongest form on offer and will be hard to beat.

(1) WHISTLEDOWN, (2) SPIRIT IN THE WIND and (5) CHICAGO LASS are the likely dangers.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) AMERICAN REBEL and (3) ERMITAGE have been knocking loudly at the door of maiden success and could find themselves fighting out the finish.

(4) MASTER TIK TOK and (5) MAIN MISSION have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,100m)

Youngster (2) GOLDEN CHANDELIER was beaten 2¼ lengths by hard-knocker (10) SIMPLY MAGIC over 1,000m and, with more scope to improve than most of her rivals, could represent the value in the race on 0.5kg better terms.

The latter is held on recent form by (12) RAINING RUBIES, whose chances must also be respected.

Last-start winner (8) WHAT A LUCY was beaten in the maidens by consistent (9) ENCHANTING LADY and meets that rival on similar weight terms.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) POCKET WATCH was an authoritative winner of a 1,600m handicap at the course in May and is good value to follow up, with the extra 200m likely to unlock further improvement.

(5) CELTIC RUSH is 2.5kg better off for a 2¼-length beating, so is weighted to pose more of a threat. Consistent (1) TROIS TROIS QUATRE has the form and experience to make life difficult for those rivals, while unexposed (9) MOCHA FRAPPE could have more to offer over this extended trip with first-time cheekpieces fitted.

Race 7 (1,160m)

Top-rated (1) MOVER AND SHAKER has achieved his best performances over 1,000m but did win over 1,300m as a juvenile. Looks the one to beat.

(5) POWER BROKER races well fresh and was in good form prior to his nine-week absence.

(4) TAIKONAUT, (9) SILENT WAR and (3) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT also have the means to get involved.

Race 8 (2,400m)

(11) I AM REGAL is the best-weighted runner but is untested beyond 1,800m.

(1) RAISEAHALLELUJAH finished second in a KZN Listed race over this trip last time and, despite conceding weight to all, must hold every chance off an unchanged mark.

Progressive (3) TWENTY DRACHMA’S fits a similar profile and should acquit himself competitively.

Course-and-distance suited (2) BREEZE OVER stays well and ought to play a leading role in his peak outing.