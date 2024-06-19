June 20 South Africa (Vaal) forn analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) CRIMSON CLOUD was returning from a layoff when finishing a close-up fourth over 1,160m. Will be hard to peg back if building on that progress.

(2) KALIKAA has a bit to find on that form but would have come on with the benefit of that encouraging Highveld debut.

Well-bred newcomers (11) KIA KAHA and (12) SHE’S A BOMBER are respected on debut before any betting/market clues.

(3) TOGETHER AGAIN and (4) PERINI PALACE have the form and experience to keep those rivals honest.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) SKITTLES SKIES ran second on debut on the straight course. He need not improve much to go one better in this modest line-up, even from the widest No. 13 stall.

(1) THE OCTAGON has not been seen since January when blotting his copybook after two promising previous outings. He returns as a gelding and could pose a threat.

(4) OKLAHOMA TWISTER and recently relocated (2) KING OF NUMBERS can earn a cheque.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Debut winner (11) KEY NEWS is open to more improvement.

(8) ALABAMA ANNA is also effective over this trip. Worth noting off a reduced mark.

(1) SUPER AWESOME bounced back to form last time and finished four lengths ahead of (2) RAINBOW REWARD.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) WOMAN OF POWER should also enjoy the return to 1,000m and could represent value.

(7) GREEN FLASH, however, is weighted to reverse that form. She will appreciate reverting to this shorter trip after a disappointing last start over 1,160m.

(1) EXCHANGE STUDENT bounced back to her best to win a similar contest at Turffontein last time. Can get on with the job..

(6) LAW OF SUCCESS and (4) VIRGINIA BEACH are capable sprinters with solid credentials.

Race 5 (1.000m)

(7) WAITFORGREENLIGHT fared better than re-opposing rivals (6) HEIRLOOM (engaged at an earlier meeting) and (17) SMELTING (reserve) in a similar contest on her handicap debut last month.

(5) GOLDEN ASPEN has won back-to-back starts over further and her rider’s 4kg allowance negates the six-point penalty for her recent 1,450m success.

(8) WESTERN WISHES has acquitted herself well in KZN handicaps over this distance.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(6) THE BRIEF recorded a dominant last-start victory over 2,000m. Can defy his seven-point penalty and wide draw.

(11) MILLAHUE, in his peak outing, (9) BATTLEGROUND, who has run well in his two starts over this shorter trip, and (10) IMPERIAL MASTER, who had excuses last time, can all threaten.

(1) WHAFEEF, (5) ANOTHER LEVEL and (2) MEDLERS TART have the form and experience at this level to make life difficult for the selection.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) ELEMBEE ran well under a three-point penalty in a 1,750m KZN handicap at this level earlier in the month. She could prove hard to beat on that run.

Fellow 3yo fillies (4) REGAL DAUGHTER and (7) DIMAKO’S JET may pose a threat.

(3) HILLARY STEP will benefit from her rider’s 4kg allowance.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(1) OPEN HIGHWAY won well over 1,400m at his last start. A three-point penalty may not stop him from winning again.

(5) SOUTHERN BLAZE (2kg better off for a 1.20-length defeat) is a threat on these revised terms.

Returning (2) COURAGEOUS CAT, hat-trick-seeking 3yo (3) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER (both of whom are drawn wide), and 2yo last-start winner (14) PEACE TREATY can complete the shortlist.