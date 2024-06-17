June 18 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Well-bred (12) ROCCAPINA was fancied on debut and ran accordingly to finish a promising second over track and trip. It should pay to follow her progress.

(11) STU’S GIRL has shown enough to play a role in the finish, though a bigger threat could come from one of the newcomers – the market should provide a guide to their chances.

(10) LOVE STORY and (6) LOTUS ISLAND come with attractive pedigrees.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) SUMMER SNOW and (10) BILLY COOL are improving sorts likely to play leading roles if building on their encouraging last starts.

(12) IKO IKO is open to improvement on his return from a rest/gelding.

Both (1) NOBLE HERO and (5) RHYTHM KING showed enough on debut to suggest they could also have a say in the finish.

Newcomers (6) UMHLANGA and (8) CITY OF PORT LOUIS are worth monitoring.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) CORAL BLAZE went forward and (3) PENTOLINA was dropped out from their wide draws over this trip last time when both finished behind (6) GREENLIGHT SKYE, who enjoyed the run of the race from an inside starting stall. They are closely matched on that form and there should not be much separating the trio in this rematch.

Well-bred rivals (5) GREENLITEALLTHEWAY and (11) ONE GIANT LEAP should improve with the step-up in trip, so could make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) SONG TO THE MOON has run two eye-catching races since returning from a rest/gelding. He finished a good second over this trip last time, despite legitimate excuses, and need only repeat that performance to open his account.

(4) FUTURE STAR, (5) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT and (13) LOOK FORWARD receive much weight from that rival and have the experience to pose a threat.

(8) TERMINATOR and (12) BLAME IT ON ME can have a say.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(8) JACK IN THE GREEN and (9) AMANCIO have improved to finish second recently and are likely to play leading roles once more if building on that progress.

(3) STATE CAPITOL and (6) ETOILEFILLANTE also filled the runners-up berth in their recent outings. Have claims, too.

(2) FRENCH TRIP and (7) GOLDEN GREY have shown enough to be competitive under these conditions. Should not be discounted.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) COULDITBE beat eight re-opposing rivals when winning a similar race by leading last time. She should stay competitive, despite a resultant four-point penalty.

(9) PLUM PUDDING, (6) BASIC MANEUVERS and (10) HELIOTROPE are better off at the weights, so they could turn the tables on these revised terms.

(7) ETERNAL OPTIMIST acquitted herself well against male opposition last time, so is dangerous to discount back against her own sex.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(12) LIKETHECLAPPERS, (5) SPIRIT’S UNITE and (6) GOLD INDEX renew rivalry having finished in that order over this trip in a similar contest in May. They are closely matched on that form and there should not be much separating the trio on these identical weight terms.

Improving last-start winner (13) BANK STREET is a 2YO with the most scope for improvement, especially over this extended trip that he is bred to enjoy.

(3) HANG OUT THE STARS, class-dropper (11) JUST VAR and hard-knocker (10) FLY TO RIO are others to consider for exotic-bet purposes.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(8) QHAWEKAZI is unbeaten over this distance and, even under top-weight of 61.5kg, ought to play a leading role dropped in class.

(1) GLEE CLUB and (4) GO LIKE FLO are consistent fillies who have proven competitive off their current marks.

Both should have a say in the outcome, though the value in the race may lie with (6) MIA’S HARPER, who has dropped to a dangerous mark in the ratings and could be looking for this distance.