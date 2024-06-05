June 6 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(7) SHINTO SHRINE was second in both starts. Top chance.

(8) TOKYO MEDAGLIA also ran second on debut. Respect.

(6) SERRANO and (10) ZAFAR have shown enough to make their presence felt.

(9) YOJIMBO warrants respect.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(8) JILTED and (11) SILVER PARASOL have shown enough to play leading roles.Newcomers (3) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM and (4) EXECUTRIX have nice pedigrees.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) KEY WORKER, after an encouraging debut over 1,450m, should be better suited to the mile.

(1) THE CROWN has finished second in two of her three starts, including her latest over this track and trip. She will feature prominently from an inside gate.(9) OLIVIA’S WAY caught the eye when a fast-finishing third over 1,400m in her last start 11 weeks ago and the step up to the mile ought to unlock further progress.

(8) MESSALINA completes the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) FESTIVAL OF MAGIC has had his issues but looked to have overcome them when finishing a pleasing second in his latest comeback outing over 1,400m. He would have tightened up and will be better suited to this trip.

Young filly (8) HAT’S QUEEN, with the aid of a 4kg apprentice allowance, gets 11kg from that rival and should confirm the promise of her debut third over 1,450m with natural improvement expected.

(2) MASTER TIK TOK and the unexposed (7) RED LEGEND appeal most of the remainder.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(2) VOLARE E MAMBO and (6) ZENOBIA’S GOLD have improved with blinkers fitted and are closely matched on recent form.

(4) FLAMBOYANT FLYER and (5) MIGHTY GODDESS will acquit themselves competitively if repeating their improved recent performances.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(7) ANDI’S GIRL was an authoritative winner of her last start over 1,600m and a three-point penalty is unlikely to halt her momentum.

(1) KEY ELEMENT got her career back on track with a reassuring third over 1,600m at this venue last time. Should be thereabouts.

(2) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME and (5) CAPE LIGHTS are consistent performers at this level and cannot be underestimated.

Race 7 (1,450m)

Fillies (5) MRS GERIATRIX and (6) CAPTAIN PEG are favourably treated by the conditions (on official ratings), so they ought to acquit themselves competitively. The latter returns from a 12-week absence but boasts a good record racing fresh, while the Grade 1-winning former is likely to appreciate stepping up to this trip after disappointing in a sprint feature.

The value, however, could lie with versatile (3) UNZEN, who caught the eye with a staying-on fifth in a Grade 2 over 1,160m last time and should have more to offer over this trip in his peak outing.

(10) ON THE HORIZON could be anything. Respect.

(4) FOREVER MINE must be included in the exotics.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) CHASING HAPPINESS has made two encouraging comeback appearances and is neatly drawn in her peak outing, so is likely to play a prominent role.

(5) SIGRID SWING did not go unnoticed when finishing behind that rival on her return from a rest and is weighted to pose more of a threat with improved fitness on her side.

(6) WOMEN OF FAME and (7) WAR QUEEN are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,000m meeting. Both are effective over 1,200m, so should remain competitive.

(1) MIDNIGHT GEM, even under top weight, cannot be ignored.

Race 9 (1,200m)

Stablemates (1) RIDE ON and (3) WHERE’S THE PARTY made encouraging Highveld introductions (stable debuts) last month and should remain competitive under resultant penalties – the latter has a better record over this distance, so is preferred.

Improving last-start winner (11) JUST THE TWO OF US could be better than rated.

(5) JUST BE NICE is versatile and ought to make her presence felt from pole position.