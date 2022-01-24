Katak serves warning

Katak (No. 2) breaking through in his fifth Singapore start under a good ride from jockey Danny Beasley in the $85,000 Class 2 event over 1,400m on turf on Saturday.

After four starts, the five-time unbeaten South African import Katak broke through in Singapore on Saturday to stake a strong claim for the Group 1 Kranji Mile in May.

The three-time South Africa Group 3 winner has blossomed from his two-month break and is right on track for his ultimate goal.

Ridden a gem of a race by jockey Danny Beasley, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained and Vasco Stable-owned five-year-old tracked beautifully behind Nepean before taking the lead shortly before straightening.

Both jumped from the widest barriers – Katak from Gate 9 and Nepean from 10 – to cross in for their ground-saving runs in the $85,000 Class 2 event over 1,400m on turf.

Jockey Manoel Nunes, who replaced Matthew Kellady on Nepean after the latter had a fall in an earlier race, dropped anchor after securing the lead for a slow 25.41sec first 400m sectional.

But Beasley just bided his time in his cosy position. Behind him were Pennywise and Elite Incredible.

Then came Preditor, the out-of-form 2019 Singapore Gold Cup winner Mr Clint, who made a sharp move to be third wide at the halfway stage. Heartening Flyer was next.

Katak overtook Nepean just before straightening. Beasley began to push and give a few reminders on the back of his mount, who kicked away gradually.

Heartening Flyer, the $18 second favourite, closed in strongly under jockey Shafrizal Saleh, but the $13 favourite was safely home by half a length in 1min 23.03sec.

The $144 outsider Elite Incredible finished third, another half a length away.

“Katak was very good. I always felt very confident on him. He gave me a very nice ride. I feel he has improved a lot since last year – and the longer the races, the better it will be for him,” said Beasley, who will ride his regular partner Lim’s Lightning in the Kranji Mile.

Katak was a $20 beaten favourite in his Kranji debut on Sept 4 last year in a Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m, before finishing 10th to Lim’s Lightning in the Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m just two weeks later.

Four weeks later, he beat all but Hard Too Think by half a length in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m.

He would have been one of the favourites in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup on Nov 14 if he were not lame left fore just a couple of days before the time-honoured race.

He had to be treated and was declared fit to run only on raceday morning.

Despite the setback, he finished a gallant fourth to Lim’s Lightning.

Le Grange was pleased to see a more settled Katak at the parade ring on Saturday.

His charge was not sweating, unlike previously when he had run half the race even before starter’s up.

“Mind you, he’s still not fully wound up. That first race back will bring him on,” said Le Grange.

“I will now run him in a Class 1 race over the mile on Feb 26 and probably look for another race before the Kranji Mile, which is his main target.”

The Kranji Mile on May 21 is the first feature of the season.

Katak’s victory also brought great satisfaction for Le Grange. After all, it has rewarded the entire’s owners’ leap of faith. They had to endure an anxious wait of a year before their horse reached Singapore due to the strict quarantine protocols over the African Horse Sickness outbreak in the last decade.

The South African trainer thanked Katak’s owners, Marsh Shirtliff and his son Guy, and Bryn Ressell for “such a massive undertaking which can take a lot out of the horse”.

“It’s unbelievable, and it’s a great thrill he’s won today. I look forward to a good season with him. But, like I said, what I really liked today is how he has matured mentally and physically,” he added.

“He’s still an entire. The owners do some breeding in South Africa, and, after he won today, I’ve not seen any signs of coltishness. So, at this stage, there is no plan to geld him.”

