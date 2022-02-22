Kranji first for Akmazani

Bizar Wins making every post a winning one to give newly licensed apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki his first winner at Kranji. It was also the first success of the year for trainer Alwin Tan.

When he steered Songgong Hera to nearly beat Singapore’s latest sensation Lim’s Kosciuszko in his third day of riding at Kranji on Jan 15, pundits predicted that it would not take long for new rookie Akmazani to score his first winner.

But the Kelantan-born 25-year-old had to wait four more race days to get his name on the scoresheet at Kranji.

That memorable moment came courtesy of Bizar Wins, his only mount on Saturday.

It was his 29th Kranji ride since he made his debut with six rides for three thirds on Jan 2, the opening day of the Singapore 2022 racing season.

He is one of three new apprentice jockeys licensed this year.

The other two are Singaporeans Faiz Khair, who has yet to open his score from 12 rides, and Fahmi Rosman, who has yet to make his debut.

Akmazani, who has notched a win, two seconds, seven thirds and four fourths, plied his trade in Malaysia before relocating to Singapore to be indentured to Jerome Tan.

“I’m very happy I won my first race in Singapore,” he said.

“I’m from Kelantan and that’s where I learnt how to ride horses. I was first apprenticed to Frank Maynard in KL and rode eight winners in Malaysia.

“It’s Mr Maynard who told Mr Tan to take me as his apprentice in Singapore. Mr Tan is very good and gives me good advice.”

He also thanked his fellow Kelantan riders Mohd Zaki, Rizuan Shafiq and last season’s champion Hakim Kamaruddin for helping him when he arrived.

“They tell me what mistakes I made in my riding,” he said.

If anything, he was starting to feel the increasing weight of expectation. The wait for his first Kranji winner had been stretching.

But, with the monkey off his back, his confidence can only grow from now on.

He proved himself as a good 4kg claimer on the Alwin Tan-trained Bizar Wins, in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Sun Step was quickest away for Koh Teck Huat. But, riding to the trainer’s instructions, Akmazani kept the pressure from the outside until Bizar Wins crossed to the front of the 12-horse field.

The young Malaysian showed great poise and pace judgment, giving his mount his head only in the last 250m.

On cue, his $36 chance streaked to a sizeable lead that eventually proved unassailable.

Olympia, ridden by apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, cut it down to just under three lengths. Konan, with Frenchman Louis-Philippe Beuzelin astride, finished third, a neck away.

The winning time was 1min 5.75sec.

If Akmazani was on Cloud Nine, Tan was, too. It was also his first success for the year. He looked emotional as he scurried down to the winner’s stall for the photo taking.

The 2016 Singapore champion has endured a tough start to the season, which probably hit its nadir when his Irish import Legacy Excel broke down in only his third Kranji start two races earlier and was euthanised.

To see Bizar Wins score, in his light blue-and-white silks for good measure, was the best gift he could have hoped for.

“Racing is very tough nowadays, to get a winner is very hard,” he said. “After my horse was put down earlier, I was really sad. But, luckily, Bizar Wins has come up to give me my first win for the season.

“It’s also the apprentice’s first win. He rode this horse two starts back, but he didn’t know him then.

“I told him he’s a front runner, but he’s got the experience now. Today, he was able to go forward. He rode the horse very well.”

Bizar Wins has amassed about $50,000 from two wins, two seconds and a third in 14 starts.