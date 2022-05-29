Legendary jockey Piggott dies, 86

LONDON • Legendary British jockey Lester Piggott, who rode a record nine Epsom Derby winners, died yesterday. He was 86.

He was in a hospital for a week in Switzerland, where he lived near Geneva since 2012. He was admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem.

“Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning,” said his son-in-law, trainer William Haggas.

Piggott is widely regarded as one of the greatest jockeys in history with over 5,000 winners worldwide, including Singapore and Malaysia.

Statues of “The Long Fellow” – his nickname due to being unusually tall for a flat jockey – adorn nine racecourses in England.

Only a week ago, one was unveiled at Ireland’s premier racetrack The Curragh. The 11-time British champion rode 16 Irish classic winners at the track.

The three-time Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner’s first Derby came when he was just 18 – on Never Say Die in 1954. His ninth and last, Teenoso, was in 1983.

He retired in 1985 to train. But that was brought to an abrupt halt by the conviction for tax fraud in 1987 that saw him serve a year in prison. He made a shock return after his release.

He rode on for another four seasons, with his most notable success when reunited with Vincent O’Brien to win the prestigious Breeders’ Cup Mile on Royal Academy at the age of 54 in 1990.

Piggott rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948, when he was just 12.

His last win was on Palacegate Jack at the same track in 1994, a few weeks short of his 59th birthday. He retired for the final time in 1995.

He rode 4,493 winners, the third highest tally in British racing history, behind only Gordon Richards and Pat Eddery.

However, he played down his fame, declaring in 2015 that it would fade with time.

“I think a lot of older people still remember me. I’m probably famous to them, but the younger ones wouldn’t really know who I am. Time goes by,” he said. - AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Memories of Maestro

In Singapore, Lester Piggott was best known for his association with the late seven-time champion trainer Ivan Allan.

He rode the Allan -owned Commanche Run to three Group 1 triumphs, including the 1984 St Leger, a race which gave him his record 28th English classic.

Five of his six Bukit Timah classic wins were saddled by Allan – the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Cup in 1972 on Jumbo Jet, the Lion City Cup on Blue Star in 1976 and 1977, and the Singapore Derby on Saas Fee in 1979.

His third straight Lion City Cup was on Garnet Bougoure’s Gentle Jim in 1978. In 1979, he also rode the Allan-trained Dragon Command to win the Tunku Gold Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

It was through my mentor Allan that I got to know Piggott in the late 1980s.

I had the privilege to have dined with the Maestro, one on one, at his favourite Goodwood Park hotel.

I also had the honour to take him to the Singapore Night Safari.

I wanted to pay for that dinner but he said he would foot the bill.

As he was walking me to my car, the waiter came chasing and yelling ‘Sir, you haven’t paid the bill’. He turned around and pointed to himself and then the table, meaning he would be back.

True to his nature, he was a man of few words.

I could remember the incident as if it was yesterday.

I told John O’Hara, who is Allan’s cousin and trainer, that Piggott bought me dinner and he said I better go and buy lottery, as Piggott was a known miser who went to jail for tax fraud.

Piggott would call me when he was in Singapore until the early 2000s.

I was blessed to have known him. He told me he liked animals, so I took him to the Night Safari.

I allowed him to enjoy his cigar in my car, although I hated the smell of nicotine. That night on the tram, he was smiling all the way. I felt very happy, too.

Who wouldn’t be? I was with a legend. My only regret is I did not take any photo with him for remembrance. Bless his soul. - Tan Thean Loon