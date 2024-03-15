Lim’s Jin Sakamoto ready to go again

Jin Sakamoto (Jerlyn Seow, blinkers) boxing on gamely, but Green Star (Vlad Duric, in white) beats him by a short head in a Class 4 race (1,600m) on Nov 27. Jin Sakamoto won one race in Australia when known as Murrami Express.

Richard Lim may not have a standout among his March 17 squad, but he is still hoping to keep his good run going.

The 42-year-old would not single out any of his 13 horses to improve on his 2024 score of 11 winners.

But, if there was one he would be looking forward to in particular, it is comeback kid Jin Sakamoto in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 (1,200m).

Though still winless at Kranji but a one-time winner in Geelong when known as Murrami Express, the Shamexpress five-year-old has come close with three seconds at his last three starts.

Lim, however, qualified that he was first-up in four months due to lameness issues, and he may not go one better right off the bat.

Jin Sakamoto has not raced since a narrow second to Green Star in a Class 4 race (1,400m) on Nov 27.

“He was lame after his last run. We couldn’t find anything wrong with him, though,” said Lim.

“I just rested him and he’s come back good. But he may need the run first-up.”

The stable also saddles Colonel Son and Vgor in the same race.

With Jason Ong’s duo of Great Warrior and King Zoustar hard to beat, Lim admitted that his charges may have a struggle.

“Colonel Son was unlucky with his draw (12) last time, but he’s again drawn wide (10),” he said.

“I hope he can come across and get some cover this time. Vgor has drawn one, but his form has dropped.”

Lim has booked Clyde Leck, Krisna Thangamani and Amirul Ismadi on Jin Sakamoto, Colonel Son and Vgor respectively.

Confidence is a touch higher in an earlier event, the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,700m), even after his King’s Gambit was scratched, leaving him with only Prioritize.

The former Stephen Gray-trained Proisir five-year-old nearly staged a boilover at his first start for Lim in a Class 4 race (1,600m) on March 2 when second to Lim’s Bestbreaker under Amirul, who is booked again.

“Prioritize has maintained his form,” said Lim. “I was very happy with his first run for us. Hopefully, he can run another good race.”

The Singaporean is third – his highest rank in three seasons – on the trainers’ premiership, 13 winners off leader Ong.

The highlight was his first Group win with Super Salute in the Group 3 New Year Cup (1,400m) right from the first 2024 meeting on Jan 6. Lim landed a treble that day.

Lim’s stable has since been sparked up by horses transferred from disqualified trainer Jason Lim’s (no relation) in July, swelling his barn to full capacity.

Lim ended the year with a flourish on Dec 17 – a first five-timer, three of whom were formerly trained by Jason.

Lim has franked that form in 2024, making the most of the tools at his disposal.

Barring Super Salute, his horses are mostly bread-and-butter types, but Mission Five can have more scope if his 3½-length win in Restricted Maiden company on March 9 is anything to go by.

The former jockey is eyeing the three-year-old races for the son of Invader, though he feels that the options are limited at this stage.

“The first leg over 1,200m (Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint on April 6) is for sure,” he said. “But the second and third legs are a question mark.”

The other two contests are the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on April 27 and the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) on May 18.

“This horse is still learning what racing is all about. He burns himself out,” he added.

“He was a lot better this time. He has learned to settle by himself with more racing.”

