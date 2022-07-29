Logan banks on a Flash of brilliance

The Donna Logan-trained Montana Flash finishing second to From The Navy in his last start on July 2. He has since won his trial and should go one better on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

To say that the stable is flying at the moment is an understatement.

Not quite like King Midas. But, these days, plenty of what Donna Logan touches turns to gold.

Yes, her barn is brimming with good horses.

And, like a metronome, the winners just keep coming.

Indeed, and the thinking among racegoers is that if it is not a “double a day or even a treble – something is then not right”.

They are not wrong.

As far as horseflesh is concerned, Kranji’s only woman trainer is sitting pretty.

Right now, Logan is on 34 winners – just two behind Tim Fitzsimmons – in the trainers’ premiership and the finishing post is still quite a distance away.

Logan will enter Sunday’s races with a power-packed list of 13 entries spread over eight of the 12 events on the programme.

And looking really good is a chestnut named Montana Flash.

If you are into bloodlines, Montana Flash is by Star Turn who, incidentally, is the “father” of that latest Kranji sensation, Golden Monkey.

But, back to Montana Flash, he has yet to open his Kranji account but Logan is truly optimistic of his chances in the Open Maiden sprint over the 1,400m.

More so after the chestnut Australian-bred’s impressive trial victory last week.

“He really deserves to win and he should,” said Logan.

“Maybe, and except from winning, he has not done much wrong since he has been here.

“I thought his first run was good as he got held up and flew home.”

That day he ran fourth to Dr Kardo.

Logan added: “He then had a crack at the Group race (Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint) as you’re only three once.

“And his last run in Class 4 was very good, considering the winner (From The Navy) was in a purple patch of form and we ran home (last 400m) in 22.56 (sec), which is pretty good.

“On that run, you would think he could just win in a Maiden company and Sunday’s trip of 1,400m looks ideal.”

Logan went on to add that the race conditions – and other factors – will suit the youngster.

“He trialled well the other day too and he jumps from Gate 2, which is a good gate.

“Up in the saddle, he will have a good jockey.

“Jake Bayliss will ride him and, to get the job done, all that Jake will have to do is stay out of trouble.”

However, Logan knows that talk is cheap and that nothing is cast in stone.

Sure, Montana Flash is good. As a yearling, he went under the hammer for a whopping A$550,000 (S$530,500).

But to cast aside the others that he will be meeting tomorrow is not the ladylike thing to do.

And Logan, while gushing over the form of her runner, has readily admitted that it is never easy.

Indeed, she believes that the Jason Ong-trained pair of Missile Rain and Engine Start are more than capable and they should keep Montana Flash honest.

Still, she thinks that Montana Flash should prevail.

And, when he does add a win to his resume, it will be a game changer.

“This will give him confidence,” explained Logan of the gelding who arrived last December.

“He really should progress through the grades as he matures and he should tap into some of that potential he’d shown as a two-year-old in Australia.”

Yes, a win in Sunday's Race 5 will not be a flash in the pan.

But rather, the start of a beautiful career in Singapore.