Look no further than Lucky Jinsha

Lucky Jinsha (Zyrul Nor Azman) returning triumphant from a long break on Sept 17 in a Class 1 race. He will be competing against only Class 2 rivals on Saturday with leading jockey Manoel Nunes astride.

By trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ own admission, Lucky Jinsha is his pet horse.

And why not?

Since he took over the Lucky Unicorn Stable-owned Australian-bred from former Kranji colleague John O’Hara in the middle of 2021, he has enjoyed seven wins and a second from 10 starts.

The story does not end here. His horse is still the unfinished product and is eyeing the Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m on Feb 4, 2023.

But, for now, an eighth success beckons in Saturday’s $85,000 Class 2 event over the Poly 1,100m.

The bay gelding is going in with all guns blazing, courtesy of a magnificent trial victory on Oct 27.

He routed his rivals, with Saturday’s closest challenger Sacred Gift finishing seven lengths behind.

He did it racing wide all the way and without jockey Manoel Nunes flexing a muscle.

Even Singapore Turf Club race caller-cum-presenter Pat Comerford was all excited with the way Lucky Jinsha obliterated his trial rivals.

“Look at Lucky Jinsha, he has absolutely blitzed them and he is fighting fit, as he usually is,” he blared.

“That’s a really arrogant performance, it’s a nice trial.”

Indeed, it was. Those who watched the trial would agree Lucky Jinsha will be very hard to topple in the form that he is in.

The extra 5.5kg on Saturday, for his last-start victory over the same course and distance in a smart 1min 3.97sec, should not prevent him from scoring again.

That win was in Class 1. He is now tackling Class 2 opposition.

Of course, the Jason Lim-trained runner-up Sky Eye will pose a threat again with a 1.5kg pull in weight for a 1¼-length defeat. But Lucky Jinsha has improved by leaps and bounds since that win from a long spell.

That will place him in a position to offset that weight handicap with Sky Eye.

Fitzsimmons is naturally thrilled with Lucky Jinsha’s continuing progress.

“What he did under his own steam was impressive,” said the Australian, who is tied with Donna Logan on 56 winners but is runner-up on countback for second placings.

“I asked Manoel to keep him balanced, stay off the fence and let him do what he wants. But, like all good horses, he just switched on when they jumped and was in a trial of his own.”

Fitzsimmons does not mind Saturday’s outside draw (No. 8).

“If Manoel can keep him out of trouble early – as he’s not the quickest from the gates – he will be hard to get past late.”

Yes, he will be – and onwards to the Merlion Trophy.