Lucky Sweynesse hard to beat

The Manfred Man-trained Lucky Sweynesse is gunning for his seventh win and a first feature hurrah in the Group 2 Premier Bowl (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

RACE 1 (1,400M)

12 Fortune Master did well to finish where he did first-up. He caught the eye late and is one who can improve getting up in distance. The inside draw should ensure he gets his chance over a course and distance he is a winner on.

2 Sunny Baby is chasing back-to-back wins. He remains in Class 5 which suits and pairs favourably with leading jockey Zac Purton again.

10 U W Brother should find the front and try to pinch this contest. He gets a handy 10lb (4.5kg) taken off with the apprentice claim.

1 Polaris Winner is improving. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

7 Shanghai Dragon returns first-up. He has trialled well and is favoured from the inside gate under Jerry Chau. Expect that, with the run of the race, he can mount a serious challenge.

1 Oscar Glory is the likely leader. He remains in Class 4 and will step away favourably from Gate 3 in his bid to run this group along.

3 Toycoon can improve back on turf. He is a solid chance off a competitive mark.

10 Kasi Farasi is in form and racing off a dangerous mark. Purton’s booking commands respect.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

7 Marado looks well placed to improve. He did well first-up and appears suited with a rise in distance. The strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa commands respect.

2 One Voice is looking for a first win at his third start after twice finishing second. He has the talent and ability to be winning very, very soon.

5 Super Red Dragon is nothing short of consistent. He looks ready to fire once more as he steps out third-up for trainer Chris So.

11 Master Of Luck was far from disgraced last start. He can progress again.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

7 Daring Pursuit has done well in the lead-up to his debut. He has trialled well and appears more than capable of scoring first-up in this grade. He is talented and looks ready to hit the ground running.

2 Super Sunny Sing has the ability and should improve following his first-up run. He just needs to offset the tricky gate, being drawn second-widest in the 14-horse field.

1 Beauty Mission, likewise, has no luck with the barrier draw. Still, he should improve sharply in Class 4.

5 August Moon tends to outperform his odds. He can do so here.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

12 Superb Boy makes his debut. He moved well enough in a recent trial to suggest that he can call the shots at his first outing under Purton. He looks like a talent who can run this group off their feet.

4 Ping Hai Bravo closed soundly last start. He is stepping away off a dangerous mark as a four-time, course-and-distance winner.

5 Summit Cheers did well on resumption and looks well placed to build on that effort once more. Soundness issues in the past remain the concern.

1 Metro Warrior is drawn favourably and should be thereabouts.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

6 Tempest Express is racing well and is closing in on another win. He will get the run of the race from Gate 1 and should be ready to peak third-up following a break.

4 Powerful Wings was well supported first-up and did return in excellent order. He is well placed to carry on following that effort with another competitive performance.

11 Wide Blue Yonder slots in light and rises to Class 3 on Sunday. He is a threat in his spot.

7 Encountered has claims. Strong booking of Purton warrants consideration.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

3 Celestial Power ran a blinder first-up, narrowly missing to his stablemates by just over a length. He can improve getting up in trip and the inside draw should give him the run of the race.

1 Money Catcher has finished runner-up across his last four outings. He remains a winning chance.

5 Running Glory is classy and must be ready to fire, having his first-up run over this distance.

8 Rise Brethren gets every chance. He has returned in fantastic order.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

8 Lucky Sweynesse blitzed his rivals first-up and is expected to carry on with that form. He was devastating that day and there is little reason to suggest why he cannot repeat. The added weight is unlikely to stop him from notching his seventh win and a first feature hurrah in the Group 2 Premier Bowl.

1 Wellington is classy and should be fighting out the finish.

5 Lucky Patch is tracking back to his best. He can figure third-up, which suits him.

3 Stronger is nothing short of consistent. Expect a solid effort.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Midori Beauty returned in excellent order last start. He is so close to a first win. The wide gate makes it tough in an incredibly difficult race, though.

3 Lightning Warrior is all class. He has done so well in his trials and is expected to make an impression first-up in Hong Kong.

8 Beauty Tycoon is chasing back-to-back wins. He has figured it out now and should be in contention.

11 Victor The Winner is chasing back-to-back wins. Expect that he rolls forward and gets his shot.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

12 You’remyeverything looks to have a number of rating points still in hand. Expect him to improve following his first-up win, especially with Matthew Chadwick under the light weight.

3 Packing Victory is chasing back-to-back wins. He is a serious talent who is well placed again. The outside gate, however, will cause him a few headaches.

1 The Golden Scenery is consistent and has a stack of ability. He will be finishing off as he always does.

The class rise may catch 11 Oriental Smoke but the booking of Purton has to mean something.

- Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club