Magnum P I set to end his sequence of placings

Here's a form analysis of Sunday’s South Africa (Turffontein):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Six runners are making their debuts. Watch especially (3) UNITED PRINCE and (4) VARTACUS, who is by the speedy Var.

(9) DAME TWINING showed up well on debut and has a 4kg claim.

(7) WITHOUT EQUAL drifted in the betting on debut but stayed on well for fourth. He can only improve.

(2) TWIN STRIKE showed marked improvement in his second start and could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(10) TIME IS TICKING found support on debut and finished second. She will come on.

(1) TRACY’S PRINCESS was just beaten last time by stablemate Sabrina Fairchild, who ran a decent post-maiden. She is meeting another stablemate in debutante (6) FLYING VIXEN. Watch the betting.

(2) NAMIBSROOS showed improvement last time.

(3) IPHIKO is sporting blinkers for the first time and could improve.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

The well-backed (1) JP TWO THOUSAND was caught on the line last time. He appeared to have gone too quickly in front. He should make amends.

(2) COMING IN HOT is having his peak run and could challenge.

(5) ORGETORIX is struggling to improve but could get into the tierce.

Watch first-timers (10) RIO’S KISS and (8) PICTURE PERFECT.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) PASHASHA has been runner-up in her last three runs. With 4kg off her back, she should be hard to beat.

Another knocking at the door is (3) MARIA’S WORLD, who has not been far back in all eight runs. She should be thereabouts again.

(2) AZUCAR will relish the extra distance and must be included in the exotics.

(4) GIFT OF GIVING, (5) RATTLE BAG and (6) ELUSIVE ROCKET are looking for the minor money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) JOHNNY HERO, (2) MAJESTIC MOZART, (3) GOLDEN PHEASANT, (4) MARCHINGONTOGETHER and (8) INFINITE WONDER should finish in a bunch on recent form. Their chances depend on luck in the running.

The remaining three runners are looking for the minor money.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(2) SMOKING HOT has proven stamina which should give her the advantage in this gruelling race.

(8) UN DEUX TROIS is honest and always does her best. She should make a race of it.

(1) HEART STWINGS is best weighted.

(12) KEEPINGTHEPEACE could pull it off.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) AL MUTHANA has disappointed before but produced a strong finish for a gutsy win last time.

(5) WILLOW EXPRESS showed a return to form last time and could resume winning ways.

(9) PRINCE EVLANOFF enjoys this track. The 1,600m looks ideal.

(4) CHIJMES is looking to find 23/4 lengths on Al Muthana with a 3kg pull.

(1) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS could get into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(2) MAGNUM P I ran third on debut and was subsequently runner-up in his next six starts. Even when he did get his nose in front in his penultimate start, he lost the race in the boardroom. He should finally escape the maiden ranks.

(4) PEWTER SKY and (3) LEESON are improving and could fight it out for the minor placings.

(1) RA’ED and (8) DUKE OF NORMANDY need to be included in exotic bets.