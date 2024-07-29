Maia signs off with a winner

South Korea-bound jockey Ruan Maia bade farewell to Kranji with a winner at his very last ride, Ocean Jupiter, on July 28.

The euphoria at the lead-in seemed at odds with the sudden decision, though.

A month or two ago, the win might have swayed him to stay on, but it was too little too late – the Brazilian had made up his mind after some “Seoul-searching”.

Following an application lodged with the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) back in March, he knew the call-up would come any time soon.

But, he had also been hoping he could make the best of both worlds by seeing out his Singapore licence until its last day of racing on Oct 5.

Either a delay in paperwork or a mutual arrangement with KRA to hold his Korean debut could have been a bridge to that end.

However, when Maia took stock of the scant support he had received in recent weeks – the father of one had both the pull and push factors to not mark time any more.

Heading into the last day, nine wins in 77 rides in three months made for a scenario he had not quite foreseen given his successful 2020 season when he finished runner-up to Vlad Duric.

“The plan was to stay here longer. I really love Singapore, but there are fewer horses now, a lot of jockeys and not much support,” said Maia, who incidentally returned to Kranji after his previous base Macau also closed down on April 1.

“I had still been expecting a bit more support, especially as I was here before and did very well.

“But I understand the situation. So, after I got my visa two weeks ago, I thought why not leave now.

“Overall, I think I still did a good job with 10 winners here.”

For a while, it looked like he might bow out without hitting double digits. With only two rides, Maia’s “adeus” (farewell in Brazilian Portuguese) could end up as drab as his recent meetings.

After The Wonderbolt ($82) ran third, he was left with Ocean Jupiter, an each-way $41 chance at best in a seven-horse field in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden (1,200m), where the even-money favourite Cheval Pegasus, exciting debutant Big Return and well-backed Lim’s Teton were preferred.

But, against all odds, Maia got the fitting send-off he had been silently pining for, not without having to navigate the Tan Kah Soon-trained chestnut through a torrid run.

Maia, who will be at his first Korean visit, left for Seoul with wife Erica and 20-month-old daughter Isabella on July 29.

Walking away from a country that has grown on him to fly into the unknown may seem daunting. But, at 36, the former three-time Macau champion jockey is in his prime with a “have saddle will travel” attitude to boot.

“Korea will be a new challenge. I don’t know any trainer there except for Kenny Seo who used to train in Macau,” he said.

“I’m sad to leave Singapore early and not be there for the last day, but life goes on. I’ll forever be grateful to the Singapore Turf Club for opening doors to me.”

