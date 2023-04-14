Major King is back on track

Jason Ong knew he had a good horse on his hands when Major King scored on debut in June 2022.

The handsome win in Restricted Maiden company actually franked the favourable impression the son of Per Incanto had left the young Singaporean trainer with, since he began strutting his stuff on the training tracks.



But Ong’s confidence grew further when The Sisterhood Stable galloper backed it up with a closing third to Golden Monkey – the eventual 3YO champ – in the 2022 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) one month later.



That spine-tingling feeling his yard could be housing a hidden gem was, however, thrown a dampener at the next start.



Major King settled in an ideal one-out, one-back position in the Novice race over 1,400m, but stayed rather one-paced when Trident went on by.



Ong was expecting better, but later drew some comfort in the post-race vet report.



“He came back shinsore after his last run. He was also still immature,” he said.



“As he’s a nice horse, I decided to spell him for three months and bring him back slowly.



“I brought him back around November and December. I took my time with him, and we’re now in April, and I feel he’s progressed well.



“When I first got him, he was still green. But I feel he’s more mature now.”



The enlistment of Manoel Nunes for the schooling duties also accounts for the more sensible individual who will be presented in this Sunday’s $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m) on Polytrack.



“Nunes has been helping me with trackwork this year. If there is a horse he is free to ride, we put him on,” said Ong.



“He’s been working with Major King this year, and he keeps telling me he’s a nice horse.



“He’s definitely happy with the way he has worked and trialled. He’s given nothing but positive feedback on him.



“Don’t worry about the slow time (1min 2.07sec) he clocked at his last trial. That was because they did up the track.



“With only 53.5kg, barrier No. 1 and Nunes on, hopefully, he can run well first-up.”



Ong does not see the return to his debut winning course and distance as a significant upside, though.



“He’s quite versatile as he can handle both turf and Polytrack,” said the Australian-trained Ong.



“He’s probably better over 1,400m to 1,600m but as he hasn’t raced for a while, the 1,200m will be ideal.”



While an eight-month break can set the cobwebs in, Ong had every reason to believe three barrier trials would have drilled enough get-up and go into the engine.



“He’s had three trials and I think they were enough for him to run well first-up,” he said.



“He’s quite a big horse. I’m happy with the way he has come along.



“Hopefully, he can run good.”



Michael Clements’ much-vaunted newcomer Pacific Warrior is likely to start as favourite, but Ong is bringing a two-pronged atack, which he hopes can upset the applecart.



He also runs Sisterhood stablemate Engine Start in the same race.



The son of Highly Recommended has been more misses than hits since his solitary win in a Class 5 race (1,600m) in October.



Yo-yoing between Class 4 and 5 may explain the mixed results, but Ong is adamant a low weight up in class will eventually pay off.



“When we are confident with him, he’s the topweight and he always runs second or third,” said Ong.



“He’s not a big horse. So we thought let’s run him in Class 4 and, with a light weight, he may have a better chance.



“I know he won over 1,600m, but he can also run over 1,200m.”

With the booking of two-kilo claimer Rosman Iskandar, Engine Start will shoulder the postage-stamp weight of 48kg.