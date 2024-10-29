Pedestrian, 53, dies after getting hit by truck in Chinatown

The police said they were alerted to the accident in New Bridge Road at 2.20pm.

A 53-year-old man died after he was hit by a truck in Chinatown on Oct 28.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident in New Bridge Road, towards Kampong Bahru Road and before Merchant Road, at 2.20pm.

The pedestrian was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital where he later died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, traffic accidents killed 136 people – the highest since 2016. In the first half of 2024, 73 people died, two more than the number in the same period in 2023.