Makin do with whatever comes

Trainer Steven Burridge remains upbeat that Makin can beat the horror draw in the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

Makin’s odds may well drift after he drew the widest in the 16-horse field of the $1.38 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

Regarded as the third-best runner after Daniel Meagher’s crack duo of Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro, the last-start winner is unproven at the distance, though.

But a win and a second in two starts over 1,800m, with the second coming in the Group 1 Singapore Derby, did give connections reasons to believe he was Singapore Gold Cup material.

Barrier No. 16 exacerbates matters, though, even if Steven Burridge was comforted by two things – the fact that the five-time winner’s Gold Cup preparation has gone without a hitch and his personal luck with bad barriers dating back to 2010.

“It’s disappointing, but at the same time, Risky Business won the Gold Cup from barrier No. 14,” said the veteran Australian trainer of his only Singapore Gold Cup winner, who strolled in with a high-standing Glen Boss in the irons.

He may even wish for another repeat feat from that renewal of a rain-sodden Singapore Gold Cup.

The hot favourite Better Than Ever was attempting to stretch his unbeaten run to 13, but the trip and heavy track brought his downfall.

Fourteen years later, Lim’s Kosciuszko will probably be the favourite, even if Lim’s Saltoro – who has 6kg less – will chip off a fair chunk of the market as the second-elect.

Burridge had hoped the handicapper would be more heavy-handed than the 58kg he gave Lim’s Kosciuszko, but had to go with the cards he was dealt.

The widest alley has thrown another spanner in the works, but it has not stopped Burridge from dreaming another giant-killing act – even from his two other runners Mr Black Back and Cavalry.

“Like I said before, I still feel that Lim’s Kosciuszko’s handicap is not right, but it is what it is,” he said.

“We would’ve had a fighting chance if he was on 59-60kg. Now, my best horse has also drawn off.

“We’ll probably have to ride him conservatively. There’ll be a nice pace to the race.

“We’ll keep him balanced up and try to ride him for luck. He can handle a bit of soft going, too.”

It has been well documented that regular partner Manoel Nunes, who steered Makin to his last-start win in a Class 1 (1,400m) on Sept 21, has “jumped ship” over to Dream Alliance, with Burridge booking Will Price as the pinch hitter.

The Australian lightweight jockey, who made his Kranji debut on Sept 28 with one second aboard Red Maned as his best showing in five races, has already ridden Makin twice in work.

“Will just had a trot and canter last Thursday and took him for a nice and easy gallop yesterday (Oct 1),” said Burridge. “Will said the horse was in very good form.

“It’s his first time over 2,000m. Some people say he can’t stay, but to me, he has been prepared to the minute, and that last run over 1,400m topped him off nicely.”

At his last-start win, the Written Tycoon five-year-old was first-up after five defeats, mostly at Group level, albeit not beaten far.

Conversely, Mr Black Back and Cavalry have not been as consistent, though they do have ability.

“Mr Black Back’s drawn good in six. He will go forward and make his own luck, and a bit of rain won’t hurt,” said Burridge, who has flown in now Korea-based lightweight jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim to ride the noted front runner by Snitzel.

“Cavalry’s drawn out (12) like Makin, but it’s okay, though, as he gets back in any case. It doesn’t worry me so much.”

The New Zealand-bred Tavistock six-year-old was imported for the staying features, but has flattered to deceive, even if he had excuses.

After a smashing debut, he ran a close second to Golden Monkey in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) in 2023, but was sidelined by a bleeding attack.

The 2022 Taupo Cup (2,000m) winner was never quite the same afterwards, though he made amends with one win in a Class 2 (1,600m) in May, his only for Burridge since moving from former Kranji trainer Michael Clements.

Burridge lamented that the Thai-owned stayer, who will be ridden by Simon Kok, has not had a lot of luck in his local runs.

“He was ridden too close a few times and the track was too hard at his last two starts. He likes a bit of give in the track,” said Burridge.

“All three horses are fit and well. They have all been working well – they’re ready.”

