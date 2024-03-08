'Makin, Ejaz are still my rides'

Manoel Nunes flashing the V sign after guiding the Steven Burridge-trained Makin to his second Kranji win on Feb 24. The Brazilian jockey will, however, opt out of the ride on the Al-Arabiya Stable-owned galloper on March 9.

The booking of two jockeys other than Manoel Nunes on the two Al-Arabiya horses on March 9 surprised a few, especially for Makin.

The last-start winner will be ridden by Ryan Curatolo in the $70,000 Class 3 (1,600m), while the unbeaten Ejaz (three-from-three) will have Ronnie Stewart up in the $70,000 Class 3 (1,200m).

Nunes is not only the regular partner of both Steven Burridge-trained gallopers, but he also rode the pair to their five wins between them.

In horse racing, splits – permanent or temporary – are certainly not uncommon, sometimes, for no rhyme or reason.

But, before tongues start wagging, the Brazilian ace assured that, in this case, he and Al-Arabiya’s Mansoor Gandhi had not suddenly fallen out.

If anything, the Singaporean owner is still “twisting his arm” to get back on his two horses – in jest, of course, as such riding changes are not allowed.

Nunes said his status as Gandhi’s No. 1 rider had never changed, but he had valid reasons for jumping off the duo this time around, even if Makin was closer to call.

He actually steered the Written Tycoon four-year-old to his second win at his last start in a Class 3 (1,400m) on Feb 24.

“After I won on Makin at his last start, the next day, Steven rang me and said since he pulled up well, he may back him up in a Class 3 1,200m race in two weeks’ time (March 9),” said Nunes.

“I was like ‘sure, I’ll ride him’. But last Saturday, Mansoor told me he wants to run him in the Class 3 1,600m race instead because he is going for the 4YO races.

“I told him I’d ride him in the 1,200m race even if I had already been booked on Lord’s Command. I can always ask Richard Lim to put apprentice Faiz (Khair) on Lord’s Command.

“Actually, I was given many rides in this race: City Gold Star, Aniki, Hurricane, Bransom and, of course, Ejaz.

“To me, the 1,600m is a question mark for Makin, plus there is still a long way to go before the 4YO races (June 9).

“I could be wrong, though. I think that over the long course, he may have to wait a little more.

“He’s not an easy horse to ride. He can overrace, similar to Ghalib, even if he’s getting better with more runs.

“I did think of a Class 3, 1,400m for him at the end of the month, but we’d have to wait too long for that race.

“I told Mansoor I had already been booked on Black Storm and I couldn’t get off. Just this morning, he was still joking if I could change.”

Only the barrier draws might have swayed Nunes, but he does not have a crystal ball.

“Makin might have a chance with a better barrier in 3 while Black Storm has drawn 12,” he said.

“But we can’t swop barriers, and I’ll just have to take the cards I’m dealt.”

As for Ejaz, the decision to sit out his first few runs seemed more clear-cut. Since winning a Class 4 (1,200m) at his last start on March 12, 2023, the Street Boss four-year-old has sat on the sidelines.

“I’ve been working Ejaz, rode him in four trials, but he was coming back from an operation. He has a screw in his knee,” said Nunes.

“I’m not saying he’s got no chance as he’s such a good horse, but he may need a run or two.

“I told Mansoor that this time, whatever he does, win or lose, what matters more is how he comes back.”

To most owners, a horse who stays in his box is not earning his oats.

But Nunes said that even though Gandhi also loves to see his horses race, he puts his trust in a professional’s advice first.

“Mansoor is passionate about his horses. But the good thing about him is he listens,” said Nunes.

“Take Bakeel for example. I told him the horse should do the wind operation, and today, the horse has come back very good.”

The jury is still out whether Nunes has pulled the right rein on the Al-Arabiya pair, especially as he is two wins short of the 700-win milestone.

Such landmarks do not drive or define him, though.

“I don’t think about the 700-win milestone. I always go out there to do my best on all my horses,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey.

“Last week, I had only one winner, Eruption. I would say I have a big chance of making it this week – if it happens, all good, I’d of course be very proud.

“I’ve ridden in Asia for 23 years, and to me, my all-time 2,000-win milestone with Loving Babe in 2022 was really memorable.

“Winning 12 premierships is also a big deal. But, 700 winners is not an easy score to achieve, especially as we race only once a week now.”

