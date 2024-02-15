Makin goes like a machine at trials

The Steven Burridge-trained Makin (Manoel Nunes) putting daylight between himself and the other horses in barrier trial No. 4 on Feb 15.

On an overcast morning, with rain threatening to douse the Kranji racecourse, three horses put daylight between themselves and the rest.

Makin went fastest of the lot. He took the last trial on Feb 15 by a whopping 12½ lengths while returning the fastest time of the morning.

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, Makin stopped the clock at 59.68sec.

And he was not even going full throttle.

One trial earlier, Lonhro Gold did it from pillar to post, winning by eight lengths.

Ridden by Bruno Queiroz, the nine-year-old gave his younger rivals a galloping lesson with an impressive 59.87sec for that 1,000m dash.

The other runaway show came in the second trial. It starred the very talented Mr Black Back who, like the rest, found the front after the get-go and simply got further and further ahead as the trial progressed.

Another one who had the services of Queiroz, Mr Black Back eventually won in an easy 1min 01.25sec.

Back to Makin. Well, he made it a one-horse show. Although racing four horses wide after the jump, he was quickly into stride.

Upon negotiating that first left-hander on the far side, he had chalked up a four-length break from Talkintalkintiger (Amirul Ismadi) and Behind Player, the mount of Ryan Curatolo.

Truly intent on beating the rain, Makin drew away on straightening and quickly had his rivals chasing his fast-fading shadow.

Owned by the Al-Arabiya Stable and prepared by Steven Burridge, Makin has had to play second fiddle at his last three outings, beginning on Dec 17.

That day, Ace Of Diamonds beat him by a nose in a race over 1,400m.

Then on Dec 30, when carrying stable confidence, he again found one to beat in Silo.

Third-time lucky? Well, it was not to be. Having his first run in the new season, he again lost out to his old nemesis, Silo.

It could not have been more frustrating. But, on the strength of his trial, things could change – for the better – when Makin next goes to the races.

As for the Tan Kah Soon-trained Lonhro Gold, he is in no hurry to be put out to pasture.

He still enjoys his racing and that most recent trial would have warmed the hearts of the people who make up the Chelsea Stable.

He may be plying his trade in Class 5 but he has paid his dues.

To date, the ageing galloper has put seven wins on the board – his most recent being that victory over Supermax in that race over the flying 1,000m on Nov 18.

In that latest trial, he did not just beat three-year-old June by a whopping eight lengths.

He taught the youngster a lesson in racing from the front.

Yes, Lonhro Gold is not done yet. So do not be put off by his age. It is just a number.

As for Mr Black Back, he too won his trial in runaway fashion.

Another one ridden by Queiroz – who had mounts in all four trials on the day – Mr Black Back lived up to his high ratings of 87.

Indeed, his win was never in doubt. The 8½-length margin could have been even wider if Queiroz had let go his hold on him.

A three-time winner from 15 race starts, Mr Black Back raced only once for Richard Lim this season, on Jan 20 in a race over the mile. He ran a neck-second to Big Hearted.

