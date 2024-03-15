March 16 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) QUICK TRIP has been costly to follow but is overdue for a victory.

Similarly, (3) GOLD AGENT has let followers down but will be hoping to make amends.

(2) BILINGUAL made vast improvement last time and should not be far off.

(4) THE NAVY LARK nearly pulled off a victory at 200-1 last start. Has hit form.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) ARISTOTLE finished an encouraging second on debut behind a subsequent Grade 3 winner. He need not improve a great deal to open his account.

(6) BAGATELLE FLASH and the filly in the race, (8) MISS ARGONAUT, who receives a 2.5kg gender allowance, are also likely to improve after their pleasing introductions.

(7) WHAT A FORTUNE, (5) STATED and (9) MAURITIUS KESTREL could get into the picture.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) PRESLEY and (2) EMPORIUM never produced in their respective races last time but are a lot better. Respect.

(7) MK’S DREAMS is having his peak run after a rest and gelding operation. One for the shortlist.

(1) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL races fresh and could make his presence felt.

(4) GLOBAL IMPACT should also be cherry-ripe and has a say.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) MC DAZZLER should have come on appreciably and be more competitive after his debut outing.

(2) WISSA’S ON FIRE and (10) IGUGULETHU have the form and experience to fight for victory.

(3) CLIFF SWALLOW and (11) APPROACH SHOT finished second over this track and trip last time and could also join in the fray.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) HUMDINGER is a difficult horse to overhaul if in the mood.

In-form stable companions (4) QUANTUM THEORY and (8) UNZEN could chase her down.

Many others are not at peak fitness or prepping for bigger purses.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(10) ICE RAIN has finished second in both of her course-and-distance outings and will appreciate the return to 1,400m. She gets the nod despite conceding weight from the widest stall.

(6) JET GREEN and (9) ROCKING PEONIE are closely matched on their form of a recent meeting over 1,200m. Both are likely to remain competitive over this trip.

(8) BLIND FAITH has the experience that will stand her in good stead.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) BETULA is better than her recent form suggests and could run them down.

(4) VIX PRINCESS is holding form and will be going for the judge early.

Despite having yet to win over this trip, (7) MAGICAL FLIGHT should be ideally suited to it.

(1) CAPE LIGHTS should be thereabouts on collateral form.

(3) JUST BE LEKKER is back on home ground and the Cape spell could have been what was needed.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) PORT LOUIS maintained form and consistency in the Eastern Cape. He should acquit himself competitively on his Cape Town comeback under these favourable conditions.

Distance specialists (5) TOUT A FAIT and (9) RUNAWAY SONG are also well weighted and capable of playing leading roles.

(4) CAFE CULTURE carries a five-point penalty for winning over this track and trip last time. But that is unlikely to prevent another bold bid stepping up in class under just 54kg.

(7) WE’RE JAMMING caught the eye in a Grade 2 sprint and will make his presence felt.

Race 9 (1,160m)

With 4kg off her back, (7) ELEGANT ICE could prove the one they all have to beat.

There was something amiss with (9) CHASING HAPPINESS and (5) MOUNT PILATUS last time. Both could produce their best form on the day.

(2) ZINOVI ran a shocker last time but beat (1) PRINCEOFGREEN easily before that.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(2) MASTER OF PARIS finished second again in a similar contest over this course and distance recently. Should go close to winning off an unchanged mark.

(4) LIKETHECLAPPERS has maintained his form at this level off his current mark and is likely to feature prominently, too.

Last-start course-and-distance winner (5) IN THE BAG is improving and is not incapable of posing a threat in his first start out the maidens under 62kg.

(7) RADICCHIO and (8) DESTINED TO DANCE are versatile performers who have shown enough over this trip to warrant consideration.

Race 11 (1,160m)

(2) MRS BROWNING is well above average and has recorded three wins and a placing from four starts over this course and trip.

(3) WHITE PEARL drops in distance but is no slouch and will give her best.

The ultra-consistent (5) ONE FELL SWOOP is holding good form and could have a say.

(9) LAW OF SUCCESS has matured and could be up to it.

Race 12 (1,100m)

The speedy (8) CANDY TOWN returns from a layoff but won her only start beyond 1,000m and is a candidate for success on her reappearance.

(9) JAPANESE ROSE won back-to-back outings before trying her luck at Grade 1 level over 1,600m. She finished unplaced on that occasion but should fare better in this grade.

(10) KYALAMI GIRL could not have been more impressive when winning on her comeback three-year-old debut. She remains open to any amount of improvement.

(5) WINTER RAINFALL and (6) PACIFIC GREEN must not be taken lightly.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(8) AMBER ROCK is up and coming and could handle the jump in class.

(10) WOMAN OF POWER found problems in her last start but could get back on track.

(2) COSMIC STAR, (7) RAINBOW REWARD and (1) AUSSENKEHR could get into the reckoning.

Race 14 (1,100m)

(2) HAMMIES HERO has plummeted down the ratings and retains the ability to win a race of this nature.

(7) MIGHTY MAC lines up in good form and ought to mount a serious challenge.

Last-start maiden winner (9) CASINO ACE is improving and could also play a leading role.

(6) ON BOARD confirmed the improvement of her previous outing with a good fourth over 1,000m last time with blinkers.

(4) MR FROSTIE and best-weighted (3) WINTER FROLIC appeal most of the remainder.

Race 15 (1,000m)

(1) COVERT OPERATOR races fresh but cannot be ignored.

There was something amiss with stablemate (3) JASIRI last time but it is still best to keep him in view.

(7) BROSNAN comes off a break but could win fresh.

(4) SIBERIAN STEEL forms a strong back-up.

(6) ARTICUNO, (8) IN THE ETHER, (12) OUT THE MIST, (13) STORMY SEAS and (14) INAFIX are for the exotic bets.