March 2 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(2) HAPPY MO has not been far back in all three runs and should be right there. She found problems last time and needed the run.

She should turn it around with (3) PLAY WITH FIRE, who is knocking on the door after two seconds.

(1) SPRINGER has been costly to follow but could make amends.

(7) CHERRY OH BABY found support on debut but over this distance will be a different kettle of fish. Still, do not ignore.

Watch debutante (6) CEUTA.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) PISTOL PETE looks set for the tops. He won both starts easily and, unless the three first-timers are above average, should retain his unbeaten status.

The rest are all capable of getting into the money in this Listed race for two-year-olds.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) ALMOND SEA has won both starts with consummate ease and looks set to take honours. Hard to oppose.

Mike Miller’s visitors (2) JUST RECKLESS, (3) DISCERNING and (5) GREY FANTACY could pose as threats.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(8) SO SEDUCTIVE was a touch unlucky last time and deserves her victory. The one to beat.

(1) SECRET CHORD has finished in the money in all eight starts and should give another honest performance.

(9) QUICK TRIP has been struggling to crack it but was coughing last time. Should be given another chance.

Stablemate (2) SACAMBAYA appears better around the bend and should do better.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) SILVER HILLS bounced back to her best last time and could go in again.

(3) LADY OF POWER found traffic problems last time. Respect.

(9) BONETE will finish off strongly if a good pace is set.

(10) GOOD QUEEN BESS has a chance, which also brings (7) JULIET TANGO and (4) PERFECT WITNESS into the equation.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) GIMME A NOTHER is a top-class filly and should take this Grade 1 SA Fillies Classic. In doing so, she will secure her position on top of the boards in the Oaks to capture the Triple Tiara.

(2) SILVER SANCTUARY could prove her biggest threat.

The fight for the trifecta money could be among (3) MY SOUL MATE, (4) BAVARIAN BEAUTY, (6) EGYPTIAN MAU, (7) CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL and (8) BEATING WINGS.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) SANDRINGHAM SUMMIT is on the same path to the Triple Crown and looks a hot favourite to take this Grade 1.

(2) HOTARUBI could again play second fiddle.

(3) WILLIAM IRON ARM needed his last run badly and could turn it around.

(10) BARBARESCO and (4) PURPLE PITCHER could prove best of the rest.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(13) PRINCESS CALLA is top class and well treated at the weights in yet another Grade 1. The one to beat.

(7) MELECH has come well and and will make his presence felt.

(4) DAVE THE KING did well in his first run as a gelding and could get into the action.

(14) MAIN DEFENDER could prefer 200m less but, if he settles, could run on.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) DYCE has matured and should be right there in this Grade 3.

Joint topweight (2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON has yet to win over the minimum trip but is all heart.

(6) RULERSHIP gets 4kg from them and could make it four in a row.

Stablemate (7) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT should be on top of him, being 6kg better off for 1 3/4 lengths.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(2) ROSSORE FINALE was backed in his first run as a gelding but was run out of it.

He holds (3) IN A BLUE MOON but the latter has an advantage in pole position.

(1) JUDGEMENT DAY will be right there going for the judge but needs to fight on.

(11) AL AKHTAAR will relish the longer distance but still deserves some respect.