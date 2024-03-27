March 28 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) PHALA MILLIONS showed vast improvement when third last time. If repeating that run, the colt could be the one to beat.

(6) UNDER THE RAINBOW and (9) BEACH DAY make their debuts and would not be surprise winners.

(8) TOGETHER AGAIN tends to lack a strong finish but can go close to winning.

(10) DELPHI DANCER showed improvement in her second start and could do even better this time.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Some nicely bred debutants take on some form runners.

(9) WILD AT WAR showed good improvement when third last time and could do even better this time.

(4) GORGEOUS KLEIN ran well in both starts at Fairview. It will be interesting to see how he goes on the Highveld.

(1) BELIEVE IN FATE makes his debut with Piere Strydom aboard and that is worth noting as Strydom is not keen on riding first-timers.

(2) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER, (5) LIGHTINTHESTORM and (6) ONE MORE represent trainers who are capable of winning with newcomers.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) TAKE YOUR PLACE nearly won on debut at huge odds and can go one better if reproducing that effort.

Newcomers (1) FIERY PEGASUS and (2) HANIFAH look to be the likely threats.

(5) TIPPERARY was not disgraced when fourth on debut and can do even better this time.

(6) ULTIMISSIMO had good form before flopping last time. Can bounce back to score.

(8) WILLOWILD showed improvement when third last time and should be right there at the finish again.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(10) CEUTA was not disgraced when third on debut. With improvement, the filly is likely to score.

(1) SILKY JET proved just in need of her comeback run. The filly is sure to strip fitter and can fight out the finish.

(2) CITY LIGHTS is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but is holding form and can contest the finish.

(3) WHISTLEDOWN showed vast improvement when fifth in her last race and could have more to offer.

(6) HALLOWED SECRET has not shown much so far but is capable of improvement over this distance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) IN A BLUE MOON clearly likes this course and showed improvement when runner-up last time. He can go one better.

(1) DUAL PROPHECY showed progress when runner-up on debut but has been modest since then. He could bounce back.

(4) OFFICER IN COMMAND has lost his way of late but is not out of it on best form.

(5) MASTER ARIANO flopped last time but was in fair form before that. Deserves some respect.

(6) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA lacks a strong finish but could still run a place.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) CARNELO does seem a lot better than his disappointing last run and could bounce back to score.

(5) CAN’T CATCH ME is battling for his second win but is holding form and not out of it.

(6) VIVA DE JANEIRO put in an improved performance last time and could be winning if reproducing that level of form.

(8) AZUCAR did not show her best last time but did win her penultimate start.

(9) GREEN SCEPTRE is better than the last run and has a place chance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) TYRCONNELL has been at his very best over a bit shorter so far but is quite capable of accounting for this lot.

(4) GREENBACKCURRENCY did not show much last time but could be a real threat on handicap debut.

(5) KING’S EXPRESS has not been reliable but did run well last time. Clearly not out of it.

(7) WHORLY WHORLY and (8) CIRCLE OF GRACE have also done enough in 2024 to deserve consideration.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) SWEET BASIL has been a bit of a disappointment but the drop in distance will suit. She can score.

(1) MIA FIORE returned to form with an easy win last time but does tackle stronger rivals with a penalty.

(3) ALESIA’S LOVE is unreliable but won last time. Deserves some respect for that win.

(5) JUST BE NICE is holding her form and can fight out the finish again.

(9) HILLARY STEP won well last time and could have more to offer.