May 1 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) ALWAYS SHINING has been improving steadily. The Dennis Bosch-Rachel Venniker combination has been in good form but Richard Fourie has deserted to ride (6) GENERAL BYNG. The latter made a promising debut for the Kom Naidoo stable when returning from a break and has shown some ability.

(3) FEATHER DANCER was much improved when tried on the Polytrack last run. The blinkers are back on and she is better off in the weights with (5) REGINA ARGENTO.

Race 2 (1,000m)

First-time blinkers saw (1) VISION TO ACHIEVE go down narrowly last time. She has good form on the Poly and, from the best draw and with Fourie aboard, she must have a strong winning chance.

(7) PELARGONIUM is back over her favoured trip and she was narrowly beaten over course and distance from a wide draw three runs back.

(5) WAR EMPRESS is never far back and goes well on the Poly. She will strip super fit and should contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(2) NTOMBENHLE is ripe and ready – this looks to be the right race as she stays the trip and has run well on the Poly.

(6) CANFORD QUEEN is the most likely danger. She has run two promising races on the Poly and was a close-up second over course and distance from the widest draw last outing.

(9) CITY LIGHTS makes the trip from the Highveld with some steady form to back her claims. She could improve further first-up on the Poly.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(7) FINE ADMIRAL was a beaten favourite last run coming off a win over course and distance. Fourie stays with the ride.

(8) BUNTING faced a tough one first-up out of the maidens and is down in class. He goes over this trip for the first time but the form of his maiden win has worked out quite well.

(6) TOM’S ACT has shown up well at his last two, his last win coming on the Poly. He has a handy weight to help his chances.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) CUPID’S SONG is something of a Poly specialist, his last two wins coming on this surface. He has a big weight but has his third run after a break.

(2) TEICHMAN is always game and is due for another win. He is running over his preferred trip.

(7) NIGHT JAR was a recent maiden winner but has improved with every step up in trip. He is lightly raced and makes his Poly debut.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(9) CHARA SANDS has the widest draw but takes a big drop in class. He has a big weight to shoulder but gets 1.5kg relief from Venniker’s allowance.

(1) MASK ON looks held by Chara Sands on their last meeting but is also down in class and has the best draw.

(2) GRANDDADDY PURPLE improved last run when back in blinkers in his second run after a break. He has a light weight and could be the surprise package.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(8) EMERALD GREEN showed up well first time out of the maidens and has improved in blinkers. She is down in class and takes on a modest field.

(5) PERFECT TRUST has been knocking on the door. She is back to a sprint but goes well on the Poly. Fourie’s booking points to her chances.

(7) FRENCH PRINCESS has had two runs since a break. She is not the easiest but is quick and has a chance on her best behaviour. Muzi Yeni will give her every chance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Visiting (6) CERULEAN DANCER comes with consistent Highveld form over a furlong further. The switch to the Poly should suit as she was narrowly beaten in the soft going last time.

(2) VISION OF WILL may have found her last start too far and is back over a more suitable trip. Her recent form has been on the Poly.

(10) CHELSEA FLOWER has the widest draw but has shown up well in her last two, including a win over this course and distance.