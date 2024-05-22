May 23 SA form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(7) SCARS OF WAR was collared late by an older male in an open maiden over track and trip last time, so needs only to repeat that performance against her own gender to open her account.

(5) BELLA’S CHARM improved to finish fourth over this course and distance in her last start and is likely to pose a threat if making further progress.

(8) SILVER PARASOL ought to improve after a much-needed comeback outing.

(2) LIKE A BUTTERFLY completes the shortlist.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(7) RONDEBOSCH was not disgraced in a two-year-old feature on debut and would have come on appreciably.

(1) HALCYON is engaged to run at an earlier meeting. He would have a chance if he takes his place.

(8) SAKURAJIMA has the form and experience to play a leading role, too.

Keep an eye on newcomers (2) KEY NEWS and (12) TOWERS OF GOLD.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) GREEN SAPPHIRE caught the eye on debut against winners, finishing fourth behind Little Ballerina over this trip at the Vaal. She would have gained plenty from that experience.

(4) KHETHIWE’S DESTINY has finished third in both outings and boasts the form and experience to pose a threat, which can also be said of (2) FAR REACHING, who has shown enough to suggest she is a contender.

(5) LACEWING, (8) MOTHER CITY and (6) LADY OF TIBET have place claims.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(2) ALABAMA ANNA has maintained form and consistency at a higher level, so ought to be competitive.

Youngster (8) FORCE EIGHT faces males for the first time in her career but has shown promise and does carry a light weight. Respect.

(7) MAX THE OTTER and (9) FRENCH IMPACT are closely matched on recent form.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) VOLARE E MAMBO has improved with blinkers and confirmed as much by opening her account with a decisive maiden win over track and trip.

Last-start winners (8) SOLO DIVA, (4) QUE CEU AZUL and (5) PRETTY IN PEARLS remain competitive despite penalties.

(9) BUSHVELD needs only to confirm the improvement of her last start to get into the picture.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE returns from a layoff and drops in class, having run in consecutive features before her absence. She has run well fresh before and won her only outing over this track and trip.

(4) BONIKA should get closer to last-start winner (5) HEART PEAKS on 2.5kg better terms, but the latter is expected to pose more of a threat.

(8) HILLARY STEP, (6) ELEMBEE and (7) ROSY LEMON have place claims.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) JOKER MAN impressed when stepped up to 1,450m last time and could have more to offer over this extended trip.

(1) SILENT WAR has obvious claims, given the strength and consistency of his recent form, but riding arrangements suggest (6) CAPTAIN OF GRIT is the pick of the yard’s three runners on his stable debut and return from a layoff.

(8) BLOOMINGTON, (10) FREE MOVEMENT and (3) INDLAMU cannot be ignored.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) MOONSHININGTHROUGH, who is refitted with blinkers, has the services of Gavin Lerena. Strong claims.

(1) ICE STAR was rewarded for her consistency with a last-start success over course and distance.

(9) GREEN FLASH and (10) NETTLETON also have solid claims.

(5) LAW OF SUCCESS, (6) WOMEN OF FAME and (8) ON CUE have the form and experience to challenge.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(5) LOVEGRASS, who has the advantage of jumping from pole position, confirmed the promise of her debut win by finishing second over track and trip on her reappearance. She would have come on appreciably and is likely to return to winning ways.

(1) HAPPY ANALIA, (6) MIDNIGHT FUSION, (2) JASIRI and (4) HEIRLOOM have shown enough to stake their claims.