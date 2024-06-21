Moore is the new Ascot king

Ryan Moore celebrating after riding his 83rd Royal Ascot winner, Kyprios, in the Group 1 Gold Cup (4.000m) on June 20. One win earlier, he bettered Frankie Dettori's 81-win record on Port Fairy.

LONDON - Ryan Moore became the active jockey with the most wins at Royal Ascot, after claiming the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes (2,400m) on Port Fairy and the Group 1 Gold Cup (4,000m) with Kyprios on June 20.

The English jockey’s 82nd win, on 12-1 shot Port Fairy, sent him past Frankie Dettori (81) and behind only the late Lester Piggott (116) in the all-time standings.

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve spent a long time riding for the best people. You are only riding those winners because of everyone else. I’m very lucky,” said Moore.

Leading trainer Aidan O’Brien, who provided both winners, was in awe of his No. 1 jockey’s feat.

“It’s incredible for Ryan to have achieved what he has, and at his age – he must be 10 years younger than Frankie, isn’t he?” said the Irish horseman.

Moore, 40, had equalled Dettori’s record by winning the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2,000m) with Auguste Rodin on the day before (Day 2).

Kyprios provided the 83rd win after a thrilling battle up the straight against 7-1 shot Trawlerman, prevailing by a length, with 9-1 Sweet William third.

Kyprios is only the third horse since 1807 to regain the Gold Cup title (after his 2022 win) rather than taking successive wins, and also gave O’Brien his ninth victory in the biggest race of the week.

While Kyprios was one of only three favourites to salute on Day 3 of the famed annual five-day Berkshire meeting, the previous two days also went to mostly outsiders.

On Day 1, only Charyn’s (10-3) win in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (1,600m) saved the day for the first-elects.

Among the surprises was Asfoora (5-1) who became the sixth Australian horse to win the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (1,000m), previously known as the King’s Stand Stakes.

Day 2 also saw favourites downed, except for the O’Brien pair of Auguste Rodin (13-8) and Illinois (7-4 in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase), both handled by Moore.

Besides the spectacular equine show on the track, pomp and pageantry was assured by royal processions off the track, headed by King Charles III, who attended on Day 1 and 3 while Queen Camilla did not miss a single day.

UK’s royal meeting winds up with the Group 1 Coronation Stakes (1,600m) on June 21, and Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (1,200m) on the final day on June 22, as the highlights. REUTERS