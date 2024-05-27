May 28 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (2,400m)

(5) ANGEL OF MY HEART is 2.5kg better off with (3) TEO TORRIATTE and should get closer as a result. The latter has improved after stepping up to 2,000m and could have more to offer over this extended trip.

(1) CALLABURN fluffed his lines on the Greyville Polytrack last time but, on the strength and consistency of his earlier form, has every chance in this lineup.

(2) JAPANESE MAPLE is open to improvement over this distance.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) CARNELO finished third in a stronger race last time. Looks the one to beat.

(3) GIMME THE FLAME was returning from a break when fourth over 1,450m last time and should be competitive with improved fitness.

(1) SAFE SPACE made an encouraging stable debut at a slightly higher level over 1,800m and will appreciate reverting to this distance.

(7) FULL GO and (6) VAVA VEGAS complete the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) AMERICAN REBEL was heavily supported when only fourth from a wide draw earlier in May, but could repay his followers with a better starting stall.

A bigger threat is likely to come from (9) CHICAGO LASS and youngster (12) ULTIMISSIMO.

The improving (2) PATH OF POWER and (3) ROLL OF THE DICE could get into the picture. Include them in the exotics.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) SOMEDAY MAYBE had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last start but will be suited to a return to this trip.

(2) COMMANDER OF ALL ought to have a say with a repeat of her improved latest performance.

(1) SMASHING has acquitted herself well in stronger maidens. Each-way chance.

(4) STATE OF PLAY can add value to the exotics.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(2) KAKIEBOS finished behind (4) NUCLEAR FORCE last time and is worse off at the weights.

Consistent last-start maiden winner (1) IN A BLUE MOON concedes weight to all on her handicap debut but should remain competitive.

(3) FLAG BEARER and (6) GUY ALEXANDER are dangerous to discount after encouraging recent efforts.

(8) COROMANDEL need only confirm the improvement of his last start to make his presence felt.

Race 6 (2,000m)

The maturing (3) RED KNOT will appreciate this step-up in trip.

(6) IDEAL FUTURE, (7) ANGEL’S WISH and (4) ONE RELIGION can make their presence felt.

(1) BE REAL bounced back to form last time with blinkers refitted and Piere Strydom in the irons, so is likely to acquit himself competitively with both headgear and rider retained.

Race 7 (1,450m)

Last-start winner (1) SNEAK PREVIEW has the most scope for improvement of these runners and is good value to make a winning handicap debut.

Versatile (11) DELLA’S SWORD and (7) SOUTHERN STYLE, after an improved last start, are also likely to have a say.

(2) GOLDEN ASPEN is 2.5kg worse off with (4) LADY ELLIOT after a five-point penalty for her recent success but the latter is drawn widest of all.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(4) AMERICAN BISCUIT and (5) GOLDEN PAVILION renew rivalry after disappointing recent performances. Both are capable of better.

Preference, however, is for improving (6) APACHE SON, given the form of his last-start maiden success has been boosted by subsequent winners from that race.

(9) FAST DUTY has dropped to an attractive mark and is ideally positioned in gate No 1.

Race 9 (1,200m)

Youngster (6) PEACE OF MIND was not winning out of turn last time (having finished second in three consecutive outings) and is likely to continue her progress, especially from an inside gate with the hood retained.

Hard-knockers (8) COUNT YOUR CHANCES and (7) RED CARPET GIRL have the form and experience to pose a threat.

Last-start winner (4) THE NAVY LARK has a wide draw to overcome but benefits from her rider’s 4kg allowance.