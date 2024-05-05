May 5 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Packing Hurricane (No. 1) has sound claims in Race 4 at Sha Tin on May 5. An inside gate and a handy weight relief point to his chances. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,000m)

8 La Forza finished second on debut. He is the one to beat, especially with Zac Purton retaining the ride.

5 Santorini finished third in the same race on April 14. He will roll forward once more and give this group something to worry about.

9 Run Yes Run is another with race experience on the board.

4 Meaningful Dragon is first-up. He comes from the right stable.

Race 2 (2,000m)

7 Arthur’s Kingdom has yet to win in Hong Kong. The course and distance could be what he is looking for. Pray for rain.

1 Colourful Baron is in superb form and he returns after narrowly missing last start.

3 Superb Daddy knows what it is all about and he steps away from a favourable draw.

10 Green Laser mixes his form but the featherweight appeals.

Race 3 (1,200m)

8 Speedy Smartie is only a one-time winner but he does not know how to run a bad race.

3 Circuit Eleven floundered on debut. However, he can improve significantly by switching to the dirt course.

1 Must Go is in sound form and his win two starts back was solid.

10 Joyful Life is next in line.

Race 4 (1,800m)

1 Packing Hurricane is a nice horse and he gets a handy 10lbs (4.5kg) off his back with rookie Ellis Wong engaged. The inside gate suits and he was a winner in this grade three runs back.

4 Holy Lake is after back-to-back wins. He continues to improve.

6 Sunstrider is lightly raced but appears to be coming to hand.

3 Star Mac is racing well and he has a powerful finish on his day.

Race 5 (1,000m)

9 Yoda’s Choice did well last time and that sort of performance stands him in good stead.

5 Bottomuptogether makes his debut. His latest trial was very impressive and he appears well placed to strike first-up.

2 Multisuper scored a well-deserved victory last time. Cannot be ignored.

12 Ruby Sailing is next in line.

Race 6 (1,600m)

9 Joy Of Spring is in superb form. He is so close to a first win and, once again, gets a great chance to break through.

13 Chilli Baba slots in light. He closed off nicely last start and can make an impact.

2 Aestheticism has the wide draw to overcome. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner this season.

1 Laugh Tale is lightly raced but does have the scope to improve.

Race 7 (1,400m)

4 Ariel gets 10lbs off his back. He is racing well and should be able to roll forward with ease from gate five and prove hard to catch.

7 Call Me Supreme again draws awkwardly but his first-up effort for fourth was solid. He can improve and will have the services of Hugh Bowman once again.

8 Storming Dragon grabbed third on debut. He is another who can improve significantly.

12 Top Peak slots in light and should get a sweet run from gate 3.

Race 8 (2,400m) QUEEN MOTHER MEMORIAL CUP (Group 3)

4 Five G Patch is on the quick back-up. His run at Group 1 level on April 28 was very good. He can make his presence felt, especially over this trip.

9 Ka Ying Generation was superb last start in the BMW Hong Kong Derby when finishing third. He is an improving horse and has run well over this trip before in Ireland.

1 Russian Emperor has the class but the hefty impost is a concern.

11 Unbelievable is improving and deserves respect.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Victory Moments is a classy operator and is already a winner this season. He boasts some strong form behind Sing Dragon, enough to suggest that he can salute.

9 Nebraskan returns for his second start. He trialled well on the dirt before his debut and has a suitable gate.

6 Monta Frutta needs to overcome the barrier, although his recent form has been superb.

3 Capital Delight is next in line for an in-form Caspar Fownes-Vincent Ho combination.

Race 10 (1,200m)

8 Ka Ying Rising is a seriously smart horse. He has won three times from five starts in Hong Kong and will make his Class 2 debut on May 5. The step up appears well within his grasp, especially from gate 5 under a low weight.

11 Gorgeous Win slots in light and continues to race well. He can give this group a run for their money.

3 Packing Treadmill will get his shot on the speed or even in the leading position. He should get the right run from gate 1.

2 Bundle Of Charm is in career-best form this season. Need to keep safe.

Race 11 (1,400m)

3 Superb Kid is a talent and his last-start victory was superb. Purton retains the ride and he should find a soft lead from gate 1. He will take some beating if he can maintain his upward trajectory.

9 Super Goldi returned to his best in fine style last start. He has the gate to overcome, though.

4 Golden Artie narrowly missed last start. He is drawn poorly but this is not an overly strong contest.

8 Magnificent Nine is progressing well and looks a decent each-way chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club