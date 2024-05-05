May 5 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(11) KINDA WONDERFUL led from start to finish when a wide-margin winner over 1,200m last time. On that evidence, she can blitz her rivals.

(9) SYMPHONY WHITE acquitted herself well in a hot 2YO race against the boys 10 weeks ago and, having raced prominently to win on debut over 1,200m, is likely to play a leading role racing fresh over this distance.

(3) BE MERRY gets 3kg from those rivals and has shown enough to make her presence felt.

Watch the betting on newcomers (5) SHIPINDANI, (6) WORLDCRAFT, (2) MON PETIT CHERIE and (10) SKY DIAMOND.

Race 2 (1,100m)

A small but competitive field assembled for this Grade 3 Winter Nursery.

(3) ONE STRIPE impressed when winning a similar contest over 1,200m last time. Worth following.

Both (2) ROMAN AGENT and (4) LION RAMPART are held on that form but, on the evidence of their earlier performances, have shown enough to pose a threat.

Debut winner (5) FURIOUS QUEEN could be anything and cannot be dismissed with a 2.5kg allowance against the males.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) SOUND OF THE SEA improved for the step up to this distance last time and could build on that progress to confirm recent form and his superiority over three re-opposing rivals.

(6) STATED is closely matched and ought to pose a threat once more.

He has finished ahead of (1) ARISTOTLE, (4) WHAT A FORTUNE and (8) ALL OUT FOR SIX over 1,200m.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) MANEKI NEKO has become costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn after a recent second over track and trip.

(8) APPROACH SHOT also has the form and experience to play a role.

Watch promising youngsters (5) UN BEL DI and (6) BAGATELLE FLASH, who have caught the eye in recent outings. They are receiving 3kg from their older rivals.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(5) SANSA STARK is an obvious contender after finishing second in consecutive outings. Richard Fourie retains the ride.

(2) ENGLISH MISTRESS renews rivalry on 1.5kg better terms (for just 0.75 length), so could represent the value in the race.

(4) LUCKY THIRTEEN and (8) PRINCESS OF BAYEUX are weighted to be competitive.

Race 6 (1,800m)

The second leg of the open Winter Series is at the mercy of first-leg winner (5) RASCALLION, who ought to confirm his superiority over (1) FUTURE PRINCE, (7) GREETING MY MASTER and (4) PACAYA on these terms.

Gold Rush winner (8) RAPIDASH disappointed in the Grade 1 Cape Derby but looks a threat.

(3) PROMETTERE is on the up and not without a chance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

The second leg of the fillies and mares Winter Series is wide open.

First-leg winner (2) PRINCESS IZZY is neatly drawn and weighted to uphold the form of her 1,400m success over (15) ENEMY TERRITORY, (3) MY FLOWER FATE and (12) SIDDELEY.

(4) RAINBOW LORIKEET, (11) RED PALACE and (13) GOLD POKER GAME are each-way hopes.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(8) TWO A PENNY and (5) ALLEZ MORIS are undefeated over track and trip. Both should be competitive but preference is for the former on better weight terms.

The latter is also 3kg worse off with both (2) KATSU and (6) GIMME MORE TIME, who ought to acquit themselves competitively.