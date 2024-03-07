Meagher hopes Tiger can Roar back to glory

Tiger Roar (Manoel Nunes) winning first-up after a long layoff on June 4, 2022. The pair reunite in the Group 3 Committee's Prize on March 9.

Daniel Meagher saddles a runner in the $110,000 Group 3 Committee’s Prize (1,600m) on March 9, but it is not for the Lim’s Stable.

Singapore Horse of the Year Lim’s Kosciuszko alone gave the dynamic duo 11 shots at domestic Group glory for eight wins, including seven Group 1s. Before him, Lim’s Lightning won four of them.

It will not be Lim Siah Mong and racing manager Mick Dittman at the parade ring, but another champion owner – Falcon Stable.

Tiger Roar will be Meagher’s only contender in the feature race, and only at his second start for him.

The 2021 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) winner joined the Australian trainer only in October after his original trainer Michael Clements’ exit.

Promising campaigns plagued by injuries explained why the seven-time winner’s first run for his new yard came so late.

But, though Meagher may not know him as well as Lim’s Kosciuszko, he has already picked up that common streak to genuine horses – a will to win.

“He came with many issues – a slab fracture to the shoulder, knee chips, and another slab fracture to the same knee,” said Meagher.

“Though he carries those issues, he just wants to please you. You can tell he’s got a bit of a character.

“He’s an amazing, tough horse, who always tries his heart out.”

He showcased that in the Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) on Feb 11 when first-up after 18 months off.

He struggled to keep up at first, but eventually warmed up to the task, running fifth only around three lengths off Golden Monkey – whom he will cross swords with again in the Committee’s Prize.

“I wanted him to be ready first-up so he could handle the occasion well,” said Meagher.

“He hasn’t raced for more than 530 days. I gave him five trials.

“He was actually too ready. He was very fit going into his first race, in which he ran fantastic.

“He was off the bit in the first half of the race. He was probably looking for 1,600m then.

“He felt the run, he was bruised and battered. After a couple of days off, he was back to normal. We gave him a soft trial last week (Feb 29) and he looked fantastic.

“He’s nice and fresh, and fit for this second race. I think he has a great chance, even greater if it’s a wet day. It would help him.

“But, I have a massive respect for Golden Monkey, who’ll be the hardest horse to beat. Tim (Fitzsimmons) has done an amazing job to take him where he is now.”

On paper, Tiger Roar, who is minimally weighted at 50kg, would enjoy a 4.5kg swing on Golden Monkey. But it is now only 2kg with Manoel Nunes riding him 2.5kg over.

With stable jockey Marc Lerner unable to ride at this weight, Meagher certainly did not mind having a five-time Singapore champion jockey filling in.

“Two days after his last race, Manoel (Nunes) rang up when he knew the horse would get a light weight,” said Meagher.

“But we had to get the stewards’ special permission for him to ride 2.5kg over. The Thai owners’ manager Eric Koh was okay with that.

“I told Manoel I left the riding to him. He knows the horse best as he’s won on him before.

“I don’t know where they’ll be, but I know they’ll finish strong.”

