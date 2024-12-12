Mendelssohn Bay all out to sparkle again

Mendelssohn Bay (Pat Cosgrave) posting an impressive win for trainer Bhupat Seemar in the Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas (1,900m) at Meydan on Jan 26. The US-bred three-year-old makes his racing comeback on Dec 13.

DUBAI UAE - 2000 Guineas winnerMendelssohn Bay has kept his owners dreaming of more Meydan success during the long summer months and the three-year-old gets his campaign under way on Dec 13 – the fourth meeting of the Dubai Racing Carnival.

Trained by Bhupat Seemar, the US-bred son of Mendelssohn was fourth in the Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m) when last seen on March 30. The members of Suited & Booted Syndicate are keen to have him back on track when he contests the 210,000 dirham (S$77,000) Dubai Island Conditions Stakes (1,900m), which will be run at Meydan at 1.35am on Dec 14 (Singapore time).

“The form is stacking up really well when you look what (UAE Derby winner) Forever Young did in the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup,” said managing owner Paul Ebbs.

“The Derby itself wasn’t the best race for him. He got slightly boxed in and then spooked at a camera going past the winning post the first time.”

Ebbs is delighted with the physical progress the gelding has made over the summer.

“He’s grown out of the Mendelssohn shape and he’s growing into the Curlin shape,” he added. “We hope to see the best from him this year, as the Curlins do get better with age.

“He should be ready to show his true colours first time out.”

Mendelssohn Bay will be ridden by his Guineas-winning partner Pat Cosgrave, retained by Ebbs for his syndicate of horses, with Zabeel stable jockey Tadhg O’Shea onKiller Collect, who won over a mile first-up three weeks ago. Seemar also runsGuns And Glory, the mount of Andrew Slattery, sixth behind Killer Collect last time.

The card kicks off with the official feature, the 300,000 dirham Group 2 Madjani Stakes (1,900m) sponsored by Nakheel for purebred arabians at 9.30pm. It is an early pointer towards the Group 1 Dubai Kahayla Classic (2,000m) on Dubai World Cup day on April 5, 2025.

Hadi De Carrerehas experience of that race, having finished third in it in 2022 and down the field this year, on both occasions when trained by top French handler Thomas Fourcy. The son of multiple Group 1 winner Nieshan is now with Doug Watson, who is excited about having him in the yard.

“He’s done really well since we got him just after World Cup night,” said the American trainer. “He works like a thoroughbred, so I’m hoping he runs like one.

“This is a good starting point for him. His owner(Khalifa bin Sheail Al Kuwari)wanted to run on the dirt and stay on the dirt. I’m sure he would like to get back to the Kahayla.”

Hadi De Carrere’s 13-strong opposition include the smartRB Yas Sir, who is now in training with three-time UAE Champion Ernst Oertel, and Musabbeh Al Mheiri’s multiple Group 1 winnerRajeh.

The third race on the card, the City Walk Handicap (1,900m) at 10.40pm has 14 runners, includingBerkshire Nugget, a new recruit to the stable of Lucie Botti for owner Ahmad Al Shaikh’s Green Team operation.

“He was purchased at the Horses In Training Sale to run on the dirt,” said the trainer. “He’s a solid horse who has done plenty of racing, so we know he is sound, and he has some American pedigree on the dam’s side, so that’s a bonus.”

Berkshire Nugget’s opponents include Al Mheiri’sAldhaja, third, second and second on his three starts this season, and the fillyKibo Misaki, who broke her maiden at Jebel Ali last time.

One of the most impressive winners of the season so far isImperial Emperor, who cruised to a 2½-length success on his debut for Seemar on opening night in November. He went up six pounds for that win and now shoulders top weight in the Palm Jebel Ali Handicap (1,600m) at 11.50pm.

“Imperial Emperor is in great form,” said Ryan Tongue, director of owners Deva Racing. “The form of his debut win for us has worked out unbelievably well.

Imperial Emperor is also aimed at the Dubai World Cup meeting, but must show he can overcome multiple course winnersAl JaddafandThegreatcollection second-up.

One of the card’s most fascinating contests is the Nad Al Sheba Gardens Conditions (1,400m) at 1am.Oasis Boyruns for the first time for Watson.

Among his eight rivals isStrobe,who makes his second start for British trainers Simon and Ed Crisford.

The Into Mischief five-year-old was previously trained in the US, where he won four races over 1,200m for Brad Cox. DUBAI RACING CLUB