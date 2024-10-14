Moreira has faith in Buckaroo

Joao Moreira piloting the Chris Waller-trained Buckaroo to a dominant win in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes (1,800m) at Caulfield on Sept 21. The Brazilian superstar will partner the same horse in the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m) on Oct 19, in his bid to nail his first Grand Slam success, hopefully paving the way to the one he wants the most, the Melbourne Cup on Nov...

As an elite jockey chalking up frequent flyer miles every other month, Joao Moreira lives by the adage “have saddle, will travel” to the hilt.

In his case, that jet-setting lifestyle between his native Brazil, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Dubai depends even more so on a tweak to the motto – “have hip and saddle, will travel”.

It is well documented that the jockey known as Magic Man almost hung up his boots in 2022, when then based in Hong Kong, because of a troublesome left hip.

To his legion of fans’ relief, a combination of platelet-rich plasma therapy and willpower has put all talk of retirement on the backburner.

A quick flip through his most recent boarding gates reveals a Group 1 win in Melbourne (Buckaroo in the Underwood Stakes) on Sept 21 and three wins in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Oct 12.

However, fame came at a price on Oct 5. Unless teleportation existed, Moreira could not simultaneously be at the place on top of his wishlist that day – Kranji.

As much as he wanted to honour the jurisdiction that put him on the racing world map between 2009 and 2013 (four champion titles at the last four), by riding at its swansong meeting, he was duty-bound elsewhere.

The 41-year-old would not take his eyes off the TV monitors showing the Kranji races in between two rides at Flemington, though.

“I watched a lot of the races ‘live’ from Flemington, but not the last ones,” said Moreira.

“It brought back all the good memories I had from Singapore, flashbacks of the good horses I rode like Super Easy and Waikato.

“I’ll be forever thankful to these people who supported me throughout my stay there. Singapore has opened doors worldwide.

“It was a sad feeling knowing that the races there weren’t happening ever again. Unfortunately, it’s gone now.

“I was offered a few rides, and I wanted to come over, but there was a Group 1 race (Turnbull Stakes) on Buckaroo that day. I had already aligned rides with Chris.

“I’ve had very successful backing from his yard, I just could not skip these rides and come over to a place where I could not look forward to anything after that.

“It was a decision I made with a pain in my heart.”

Even after Buckaroo lost by a head to stablemate Via Sistina, Moreira would not jump on that Singapore-bound plane if he had to do it all over again.

He is actually chomping at the bit about the English-bred’s prospect on Oct 19 even if the 2,400m of the A$5 million (S$4.4 million) Group 1 Caulfield Cup has not been conquered yet.

“He won easy in the Underwood, but met a stronger field in the Turnbull,” he said.

“In saying this, good horses can still win those tougher races. The horse (Via Sistina) on the inside had the greater momentum, it was hard to chase him.

“My horse got his head in front 100m from the line, but he wasn’t able to sustain. He still fought back all the way to the line.

“I’m still delighted with his run. He deserves the chance to run in the Caulfield Cup, the distance is not a problem.”

Moreira may not have nailed his two main Group 1 missions in Sao Paulo, but the freshen-up ahead of his bid for a seventh Group 1 win in Australia has him all pumped.

“There were big races in Brazil over the weekend, two Group 1s, including the Grande Premio Jockey Club de Sao Paulo. I didn’t win them, but I won three races including two Group 3s’,” he said.

“I’ll fly to Australia this coming Wednesday. I’ve picked up a lot of rides on that day, mostly for Chris.

“I’ll then stay there for another four weeks until the Saturday after the Melbourne Cup (Nov 5).

“It then gets quiet, so I’ll head back to Brazil. There are a few big races like the Brazil Derby coming up from mid-November to mid-December, and also in Argentina and Uruguay.

“I also hope to ride at the Hong Kong Internationals (Dec 10) again.”

It is an open secret Moreira has always considered Australia as a second home away from home, but any future plans hinge on his hip.

“My hip dysplasia, which is a degenerative joint disease, is under control. I basically had a cyst which caused the lump and tear in the tissue,” he said.

“It’s the result of riding over 25 years. It’s quite damaging, but over time, my body has adapted to it.

“With my calcium intake, it has got stiffer. It still hurts a little, but I feel good.

“I know I can’t ride forever. I’ll just keep riding until my body tells me.”

