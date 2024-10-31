Moreira open to Aussie move

Champion jockey Joao Moreira returning to scale aboard Lindermann after landing the Group 3 Craven Stakes (1,800m) at Randwick on Oct 26.

SYDNEY Joao Moreira has declared his desire to make Australia a more permanent base – if he can convince his family.

The world-renowned Brazilian jockey has been jetting between his home country, Australia and Japan, in recent months.

He will be in Sydney on Nov 2 to partner Japanese-trained favourite Ascoli Piceno in Australia’s second-richest race, the A$10 million (S$8.7 million) Golden Eagle (1,500m) at Rosehill, with The Everest the richest at A$20 million.

After putting the Daiwa Major mare through her paces at Canterbury on Oct 30, Moreira revealed he would love to make the move to Australia but had yet to convince his family.

“If I was going to make the call right away, I’d be making Australia my home by now,” said the former four-time Singapore champion jockey (2010 to 2013).

“Don’t forget, I’ve got a family and I’ve got to make sure I can convince them this would be the best place for them to live.

“I have been trying and so far, it is just conversations and discussions, but nothing has been confirmed.”

Moreira, who is famously nicknamed the Magic Man, gained the plum ride on Shadai Farm’s four-time winner after his two regular partners opted out of the trip Down Under.

Japanese-based French jockey Christophe Lemaire will instead be at the Breeders’ Cup meeting in Del Mar over the same weekend for rides including Derma Sotogake in the Classic.

Japanese hoop Hiroshi Kitamura, who won the Grade 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies (1,600m) aboard the filly last December, was also bypassed for the Sydney sojourn.

Since announcing his future career would hinge on a debilitating hip condition in 2022, Moreira has been plying his trade between Brazil, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong, where he boasts a record of 1,235 wins and was crowned champion jockey four times.

Already a Group 1 winner in Australia, Moreira has been based in Sydney and Melbourne since September, with five wins under the belt, highlighted by the Group 1 Underwood Stakes (1,800m) with Buckaroo for his main supporter Chris Waller on Sept 21.

At his latest meeting, he claimed the Group 3 Craven Plate (1,800m) on the Waller-trained Lindermann at Randwick on Oct 26.

In addition to Ascoli Piceno, he has seven rides this weekend, including Lindermann’s stablemate Hinged in the A$750,000 Group 3 Rosehill Gold Cup (2,000m) and King Of Sparta in the $A3 million Russell Balding Stakes (1,300m).

With two weeks left before he returns to Brazil, the Holy Grail he has been aiming for looms on Nov 5, the ride on 4-1 favourite Buckaroo in the A$8.56 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3,200m) at Flemington.

Having twice finished second aboard Soulcombe (2023) and Heartbreak City (2016), the 41-year-old jockey holds a strong chance of finally adding a much-sought feather to his bulging cap.

Besides the Underwood win, he has also ridden Buckaroo in his past two starts, finishing runner-up on the gelding in both the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2,000m) and Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m).

Moreira is looking forward to renewing his acquaintance with the English-bred Fastnet Rock six-year-old, whom he has described as a “dream ride”.

“When you decide to make a move to Australia for a short stint, you never know what you are going to end up on. I’ve got some really nice horses coming up,” he said.

“I didn’t ride too many really good horses up until now, but I’m not complaining about that.

“What is coming next, I think it is really exciting. This filly (Ascoli Piceno) is one of them and my Melbourne Cup ride, no doubt, is another one.

“It’s one of so many jockeys’ dream rides.” Sky Racing