Mr Black Back is back in business

Mr Black Back (Manoel Nunes) winning a barrier trial for his new trainer Steven Burridge by 3/4-lengths from Dream Alliance (Ryan Curatolo) on July 9.

One thing you can count on when it comes to good horses is that they always come up with something which provides good gossip.

Take, for example, Mr Black Back, the bold front runner who was so brilliant in his early Kranji starts that he was even one of the leading picks in the 2022 Singapore Gold Cup at only his fourth start.

He ran a creditable fifth to Hongkong Great, but his next runs did suggest he was punching a little above his weight in Group events.

He did win a third and last race in a Class 2 (1,600m) on June 11, 2023, but ironically, he walked out of Tim Fitzsimmons’ barn shortly after.

Unfortunately, the change of scenery saw him go backwards. Except for two seconds, he flew under the radar at his next 10 starts for trainer Richard Lim.

Halfway through, he was bought over by Elite Performance of 2018 Singapore Gold Cup winner Elite Invincible fame, but he was still not “back in the black”.

A third change of trainer may well set tongues wagging again, but with a sense of some renewed hope this time. Under trainer Steven Burridge, the swagger was back at his dashing all-the-way victory at the trials on July 9.

Reunited with his former partner Manoel Nunes, the Snitzel six-year-old did what he does best – spring the gates like a scalded cat to skip away to a commanding lead.

With 300m to the finish line, he still held sway over the chasing pack and, under little urging, cruised to the line to beat Dream Alliance – the mount of Ryan Curatolo – by three parts of a length.

Dream Alliance, who was doing his best work late, held off Nordic Star (Bernardo Pinheiro) who, in fairness, had only begun to race in earnest over the final furlong. Yes, on the morning and under bright skies, it was Mr Black Back who made it home ahead of the rest.

And while he did it in a modest time of 1min 0.85sec, he did signal his intentions he might well be back in business, albeit with less than three months left before racing ends on Oct 5.

Another one to watch is Nordic Star. After lolling around at the back of the pack and getting dirt kicked back onto him, he finished with a flourish to take third spot.

Nordic Star was having his second trial since being flown here from Hong Kong to continue his racing.

The first time he trialled at Kranji was on June 18. With Pinheiro in the saddle, he finished second to Axel.

A handsome chestnut, Nordic Star raced in that highly competitive arena where he did all right.

Indeed, it was on Dec 23 that he punched home a smart victory at Sha Tin racecourse. That contest was over 1,650m and the ever-popular Zac Purton was his pilot.

Yes, Nordic Star is your above-average kind of racer.

Now under the charge of Ricardo Le Grange and racing in the colours of Anthony Wai Chi Chung, the five-year-old Brazilian-bred gelding by Drosselmeyer could be a huge presence when his connections send him to the races.

In the first of those two trials on July 9, Bizar Wins toyed with his rivals to win in a canter.

Ridden by Krisna Thangamani and one of just three runners – after the scratching of Bureaucrat – Bizar Wins was neatly into stride and quickly established a nice lead over April and Legend Sixty-Three.

He had four lengths on the pair when they hit the 600m marker and held that lead when they straightened for the run home.

Given a sedan-chair ride, Krisna kept the momentum going and Bizar Wins cruised home in 1:01.48.

The Brazen Beau six-year-old with 55 outings under his girth was having a starting stall test which he passed with flying colours.

It was ordered by the racing stewards after he made a mess of the start at his last race on June 30.

That day, when running last in that race won by Great Command, Bizar Wins gave a show when loaded. He lunged at the gates and was slowly away. Those antics put paid to his chances.

Bizar Wins has a date with the starter in Race 6 on July 13. It is a sprint over the 1,100m and, on the strength of his trial, he can be tossed into the mix when you are plotting your strategy for those novelty bets.

