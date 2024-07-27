July 28 SA (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) JOKER MAN bids for his sixth win on the bounce and has won his last two over a mile. He has the best of the draws.

(4) ITSRAININGWILLIAM has useful form in good company over this trip and should be competitive from a good draw. There should not be much between (2) GET IMPRESSED and (11) MONEY HEIST.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) RODEO DRIVE has not been out of the first two in five outings. From a good draw, she rates the one to beat.

(7) JUST RECKLESS has only been out of the money once in seven outings. She should prefer this shorter trip.

(4) LITTLE BALLERINA has a much better draw over a more suitable trip.

(8) DARK WINTER was a runaway winner when fitted with blinkers last time. Blinkers seem to help.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) CATS PAJAMAS held on gamely for third in the G2 Golden Horseshoe. He is back over a sprint with blinkers back on.

(7) DANTONFROMSANDTON beat (2) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER when meeting winners in his maiden victory. He has come on in blinkers and won well on the Poly last time.

(9) IMPACT INVESTOR improved nicely at his second run in KZN and should strip at his peak.

(3) BUFFALO STORM CODY won by nine lengths on debut but then found Proceed too hot to handle next time. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(12) QUID PRO QUO attempts to make this her fifth win in a row. She has a wide draw to contend with but she gets back.

(7) FATAL FLAW finished a creditable second from a wide draw in the Golden Slipper. She is proven over the trip.

(13) LOCK AND KEY landed the odds on the Poly at her second start.

(4) WHISTLE THE TUNE was a well-beaten third behind Quid Pro Quo last time. She has the better draw and can finish a little closer.

Race 5 (1,600m)

G1 Gold Medallion winner (8) PROCEED and G2 Golden Horseshoe winner (9) COSMIC SPEED and (13) LEGEND OF ARTHUR, who won two of his four starts, look the top picks.

(4) GREAT PLAINS will be suited by the extra furlong. Fresh from his first stint in Hong Kong, Keagan de Melo takes the ride.

Race 6 (1,200m)

G1 Golden Horse Sprint winner (13) LUCKY LAD can cement himself as the country’s top sprinter if he can beat a wide draw.

A narrow second in the Golden Horse was (5) AT MY COMMAND, who ran another cracker when second in the G2 Post Merchants last time.

(3) I AM GIANT ran Lucky Lad to within a length in two starts. Has drawn favourably.

(1) GOLDEN SICKLE will be suited by her pole-position draw.

Race 7 (3,200m)

(6) FUTURE PEARL is the country’s top stayer and won this race with ease last year.

(5) NEBRAAS has been improving with every run since being fitted with blinkers. Off a competitive mark in the handicap.

(15) SHOOT THE RAPIDS was closing in quickly on stable companion (7) MADISON VALLEY in the G3 Gold Vase over 3,000m.

(3) MASTER REDOUTE ran into trouble in the July and did well to finish five lengths off the winner.

(14) ZEUS was only two lengths off Future Pearl when they last met. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(10) SEE IT AGAIN could well have finished third in the July but for interference in the closing stages. He is the best weighted runner in this WFA contest.

Muzi Yeni has opted for (8) ROYAL VICTORY ahead of G1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge winner (9) DAVE THE KING, with Richard Fourie taking over in the saddle for Mike de Kock.

(6) FLAG MAN ran a creditable fourth in the July. Will drop back this time.

(1) COUSIN CASEY has finished runner-up in his last three Greyville starts. Well suited to this trip.